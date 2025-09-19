Trump adds $100,000 as annual fees for H-1B Visa

President Donald Trump on Friday (September 19, 2025) signed a proclamation that will require a new, hefty annual fee of $100,000 for H-1B visa applications.

H-1B visas, according to the AP “are meant to bring the best and brightest foreigners for high-skilled jobs that tech companies find difficult to fill with qualified U.S. citizens and permanent residents. The program instead has turned into a pipeline for overseas workers who are often willing to work for as little as $60,000 annually. That is far less than $100,000-plus salaries typically paid to U.S. technology workers.”

The high costs introduced by Trump is expected to have a short-term negative impact on the availability of the highly skilled workers. Although many of those persons total of 85,000 every year earned much higher in pay packages.

In the current year of 2025, the tech powerhouse, Amazon had the highest number of H-1B visas. Technology and AI corporations such as Tata Consultancy, Microsoft, Apple and Google followed.