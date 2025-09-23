Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger exit ICC, call it a “neocolonial instrument”

In a dramatic escalation of their political realignment, Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger have formally declared their withdrawal from the International Criminal Court (ICC), accusing the tribunal of serving as “a tool of neocolonial repression.” The move underscores the widening rift between the military-led governments of the Sahel and Western institutions they increasingly view with suspicion.

The joint announcement, issued Monday, September 22, 2025, marks another significant break from international and regional structures. Since a wave of coups between 2020 and 2023 brought juntas to power in each of the three countries, their leaders have distanced themselves from traditional alliances. Already, the trio has severed ties with the West African bloc ECOWAS, created their own Alliance of Sahel States, and scaled back military cooperation with France and other Western partners, while simultaneously deepening relations with Russia.

Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger have been ICC members for more than two decades, but their joint statement argued the court has failed to demonstrate its ability to address the gravest crimes under its jurisdiction: war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, and crimes of aggression. Although the statement did not cite specific examples, the countries implied that the ICC has applied selective justice, neglecting cases of concern to them.

The decision comes against a backdrop of intensifying insurgencies across the Sahel. All three nations face violent campaigns by Islamist militant groups, which control vast stretches of rural territory and frequently mount attacks on military bases and civilian communities. Human rights organizations, however, have accused not only the militants but also the Sahelian armies themselves of atrocities.

Reports by Human Rights Watch and other monitors allege extrajudicial killings, forced disappearances, and indiscriminate operations carried out by state forces and their allies. In April, United Nations experts concluded that Malian troops may have executed dozens of civilians in what could constitute war crimes under international law.

The ICC has long had a presence in the region, opening a formal investigation into Mali in 2013 following a government referral. That probe centered on alleged war crimes in the northern cities of Gao, Timbuktu, and Kidal, which had briefly fallen under militant control before French forces intervened later that year to halt their advance. The investigation highlighted the gravity of abuses by extremist groups, including the destruction of cultural heritage sites in Timbuktu, but prosecutions have been limited.

For the Sahelian juntas, the decision to abandon the ICC appears as much a political statement as a legal one. By framing the court as an instrument of external interference, they are reinforcing their narrative of sovereignty and resistance to Western influence. The withdrawal also reflects their broader pivot toward alternative global partnerships, most notably with Moscow, which has offered security cooperation and political backing at the United Nations.

Critics argue, however, that leaving the ICC will reduce avenues for accountability at a time when civilian populations remain highly vulnerable to both insurgent violence and state reprisals. Without ICC oversight, many fear that allegations of atrocity crimes could be ignored or go unpunished, further entrenching impunity in a region already plagued by instability.

The decision also raises broader questions about the future of international justice on the African continent. While several African nations continue to support the ICC, others have long accused it of disproportionately targeting leaders and conflicts in Africa while failing to hold major powers accountable. Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger’s withdrawal may embolden similar moves by governments with strained relations with the West.

For now, the three Sahel states appear determined to chart their own path, presenting themselves as champions of sovereignty in the face of what they view as neocolonial structures. But for millions of civilians caught in the crossfire of escalating insurgencies and counterinsurgency campaigns, the absence of ICC oversight could deepen the risks of unchecked violence.