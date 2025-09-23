Trump calls UN a failure on global peace

In his first speech to the United Nations General Assembly since regaining the presidency, U.S. President Donald Trump launched a blistering critique of the world body, accusing it of failing to deliver peace while fostering what he described as illegal migration that undermines Western nations.

Trump, addressing global leaders in New York, declared that the UN had become part of an “assault” on the West through uncontrolled migration, warning that affected nations were “going to hell.” He dismissed international climate action as “the greatest con job ever perpetrated on the world,” questioning the very relevance of the organization. “What is the purpose of the United Nations?” he asked, before adding: “All they seem to do is write a really strongly worded letter. It’s empty words, and empty words don’t solve war.”

The 79-year-old president even turned to ridicule, complaining about technical failures at the UN headquarters. “These are the two things I got from the United Nations, a bad escalator and a bad teleprompter,” Trump quipped.

Throughout his address, Trump highlighted his record of seeking to end conflicts, yet acknowledged unresolved crises in Ukraine and Gaza. He accused Washington’s allies of rewarding Hamas by recognizing a Palestinian state following the October 7, 2023, attacks, and insisted that peace could only follow the release of hostages. He criticized European partners, China, and India for continuing oil purchases from Russia, while signaling that the United States might impose new, unspecified sanctions.

Migration drew some of Trump’s most combative rhetoric. He accused the UN of “funding an assault” on Western countries and declared, “It’s time to end the failed experiment of open borders. Your countries are going to hell,” while also taking aim at London’s Mayor Sadiq Khan, the first Muslim mayor of a Western capital.

Trump’s renewed tenure has been marked by aggressive nationalist policies. His administration has already withdrawn the U.S. from the World Health Organization and the UN climate agreement, slashed development assistance, and sanctioned foreign judges whose rulings he claims infringe on U.S. sovereignty.

The sharp tone of Trump’s address contrasted with the opening remarks of UN Secretary-General António Guterres, who warned that aid cuts spearheaded by Washington were “wreaking havoc” globally. “What kind of world will we choose? A world of raw power — or a world of laws?” Guterres challenged the assembly.

Trump is scheduled to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, following his August summit in Alaska with Russian President Vladimir Putin. While Trump has insisted he could swiftly end the conflict, Russia has continued air and drone strikes, including incursions into NATO member states Poland, Estonia, and Romania. Expressing frustration, Trump recently said that Putin had “really let me down.”

On the sidelines, Trump will also hold talks with Argentina’s right-wing president, Javier Milei, a close ideological ally. Washington is weighing potential economic assistance to Milei’s government.

Security remained a central concern during the summit. The U.S. Secret Service disclosed that it had thwarted a “telecommunications-related” plot involving a farm of more than 100,000 weaponized SIM cards allegedly controlled by “nation-state threat actors.” The system, officials warned, could have disrupted communications across the UN district, which is already under heavy lockdown with barricades, road closures, and armed patrols.