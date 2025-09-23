Tshisekedi: U.S.-brokered peace deal with Rwanda fails to halt Eastern Congo volence

President Félix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has voiced frustration that a U.S.-mediated peace agreement with Rwanda, signed in June, has not eased violence in the country’s troubled eastern provinces. Speaking in New York on Monday, September 22, 2025, Tshisekedi acknowledged the diplomatic efforts led by Washington and expressed gratitude to President Donald Trump for attempting to end the hostilities. However, he stressed that the accord has so far fallen short of delivering tangible peace on the ground.

The June 27 agreement, facilitated by U.S. mediators, was intended to curb the M23 insurgency by halting alleged Rwandan support for the rebel group. Both the U.S. government and U.N. experts have repeatedly accused Kigali of providing logistical and military assistance to M23, charges that Rwanda denies. The deal also carried a strategic economic element, with the Trump administration emphasizing its interest in fostering stability to attract Western investment into Congo’s mineral-rich region. Eastern Congo holds vast reserves of tantalum, cobalt, copper, gold, and lithium, all critical for global supply chains. A key implementation deadline under the U.S.-brokered framework falls this month.

Despite reaffirming his backing of American mediation, Tshisekedi firmly rejected the notion that Congo’s mineral wealth would be exploited under such arrangements. “It does not mean that we will auction our mineral resources,” he said. Instead, he highlighted that any cooperation would focus on value addition, infrastructure development, and particularly energy projects. Tshisekedi further disclosed that Kinshasa had already signed a strategic partnership with China and was negotiating a similar agreement with the United States. “Today, we are negotiating a similar partnership with the USA. And we hope that we will complete it,” he noted, though he refrained from providing in-depth details on either arrangement.

The peace process remains fragile, and Congolese officials insist that its success depends on Rwanda halting all support for M23. Kinshasa has long accused the rebels of committing atrocities in eastern Congo, including attacks on civilians. Kigali has repeatedly denied aiding the insurgency, asserting that its military operations are defensive in nature. M23 itself disputes claims of abuses, further complicating accountability. Tshisekedi, however, dismissed Rwanda’s claims of disengagement, stating: “(Rwanda) pretended to withdraw their troops, but actually, they are increasing their support to M23.”

The crisis has seen multiple attempts at de-escalation. In March, Qatar mediated an unexpected meeting between Tshisekedi and Rwandan President Paul Kagame, where both leaders publicly called for a ceasefire. That initiative paved the way for direct dialogue between Congo and M23. Yet, a critical August 18 deadline for a final peace settlement passed without resolution, underscoring the difficulty of sustaining momentum in the negotiations.

One of the major sticking points has been the question of prisoners. M23 leaders have demanded the release of detainees before continuing substantive talks. The Congolese government has resisted, maintaining that any prisoner release can only occur once a formal agreement is signed. A senior government negotiator told Reuters that Kinshasa could not risk making unilateral concessions while violence persisted.

Still, Tshisekedi signaled cautious optimism on this front, revealing progress on a potential exchange mechanism. “As a matter of fact, we are waiting for the Red Cross to give us a go ahead to proceed with the exchange of prisoners,” he said, pointing to the International Committee of the Red Cross as a neutral facilitator.

As fighting continues to displace civilians and destabilize communities in North Kivu and surrounding areas, the DRC faces mounting pressure to secure a lasting peace. The stakes are not only humanitarian but also economic, as the region’s vast mineral wealth remains a focal point for both global powers and local conflict actors. The outcome of U.S.-led mediation efforts and the parallel negotiations with Rwanda—could determine whether eastern Congo moves toward stability or deeper entrenchment of violence.