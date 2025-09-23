Uganda: Museveni confirmed bid for reelection in 2026

President Yoweri Museveni, who has ruled Uganda since 1986, has been officially nominated to contest in the upcoming presidential election scheduled for January 2026. His candidacy was confirmed on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, by electoral officials during a ceremony held near Kampala, the nation’s capital.

According to the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), more than two million supporters signed on to endorse Museveni’s bid. The 81-year-old leader urged citizens to rally behind his continued vision for the country. “My goal is to convince the people of Uganda of what has been achieved in the past and what we are planning to do now,” he told supporters following his nomination, adding that attracting more foreign investment remains a key priority.

Celebrations were planned at ceremonial grounds in Kampala later in the day to mark the event.

Political Context

The NRM, which dominates Uganda’s parliament, has long been criticized for its close alignment with the presidency. In 2017, lawmakers voted to remove the constitutional age limit on the presidency, effectively allowing Museveni to remain in power indefinitely.

Museveni first seized control of Uganda by force in 1986 and did not face an election until 1996. Since 2001, electoral processes have been dogged by allegations of fraud and military interference, with the armed forces now under the leadership of his son.

Opposition Challenge

Museveni’s strongest rival remains Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, widely known as Bobi Wine, a prominent musician-turned-politician. He is expected to be formally nominated later this week. In the 2021 polls, Wine secured 35% of the vote against Museveni’s 58%—the president’s weakest showing in decades. Wine alleged the election was marred by ballot stuffing and widespread malpractice, claims that electoral authorities rejected.

Despite Museveni’s dismissal of Wine as an agent of “foreign interests,” the opposition leader enjoys robust support, particularly among working-class urban youth frustrated by unemployment and seeking political change. His party also holds the largest number of opposition seats in parliament.

Demographics and Strategy

With over 75% of Uganda’s population under the age of 35, according to UNICEF, the youth vote will play a decisive role in the 2026 election. Museveni has intensified his campaigning in Kampala in recent days, aiming to sway urban voters who are more likely to back Wine.

Uganda is also one of several African countries that have agreed to host migrants deported from the United States, adding another layer of international attention to its domestic politics.