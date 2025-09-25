Bobi Wine cleared to challenge Museveni again in Uganda’s presidential race

Ugandan opposition leader and pop star-turned-politician Bobi Wine has officially been approved to run in the upcoming presidential elections, setting the stage for another face-off with President Yoweri Museveni. The announcement, made Wednesday by the country’s electoral commission in Kampala, places Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, against the long-serving leader for the second time in his political career.

Wine rose to prominence as a musician before transitioning into politics, quickly becoming a symbol of resistance to Museveni’s nearly four-decade rule. His popularity surged among Uganda’s younger population, many of whom view him as a voice for the unemployed, the marginalized, and the urban poor. In the 2021 elections, Wine came second to Museveni but rejected the official results, alleging widespread fraud, voter intimidation, and the use of pre-ticked ballots. He accused security forces of orchestrating violence, manipulating results, and engaging in vote-buying to secure Museveni’s victory.

The 43-year-old opposition leader has endured repeated arrests, harassment, and even imprisonment for his political activism. Despite these challenges, his campaign has grown into a formidable movement under the banner of the National Unity Platform (NUP). Over the years, the NUP has consistently raised alarms about what it describes as a climate of fear fostered by Museveni’s government, citing cases of abductions, unlawful detentions, and torture of its supporters.

Museveni, who has ruled Uganda since 1986, was himself cleared earlier in the week to run for another term. At 81, a victory would extend his rule to nearly 50 years, making him one of Africa’s longest-serving leaders. His administration has long defended its record, dismissing allegations of political repression and insisting that arrests and detentions are based on legitimate suspicions of criminal activity.

Wine, addressing his supporters following his clearance to run, underscored the importance of leadership that prioritizes the well-being of citizens. “Our country is one of the richest countries on the planet in terms of natural resources so…our problem is not lack of wealth,” he declared. “Our problem is lack of leadership, leadership that serves the people instead of terrorising them and exploiting them.”

The opposition leader’s defiance has not come without personal risks. Museveni’s son, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who serves as head of the military, has made repeated threats against Wine, including a shocking public admission earlier this year of confining a missing NUP official in his basement. Muhoozi has also issued threats of violence against Wine, remarks that drew widespread condemnation from human rights groups and opposition supporters.

Dozens of NUP members and activists remain in detention on charges Wine and his allies claim are politically motivated. Human rights watchdogs have criticized the government’s handling of opposition figures, arguing that such practices erode democratic freedoms in Uganda. Still, the government continues to deny allegations of systematic abuse, portraying itself as a guardian of law and order.

Wine’s political appeal stems largely from his connection to Uganda’s youth, who make up the majority of the population. Known as the “Ghetto President,” a nickname rooted in his early music career in the slums of Kampala, he has built a strong rapport with young people who feel excluded from economic opportunities. “We are fighting for a better Uganda, we are fighting for the farmers…for the young graduates who have no jobs, we are fighting for the ghetto people, those ghetto youth whose future is being stolen,” he said passionately.

As the country heads toward another high-stakes election, the contest between Museveni and Wine is expected to be both tense and deeply polarizing. Supporters of the opposition see the race as an opportunity to end decades of entrenched leadership, while Museveni’s loyalists argue that his experience and stability remain crucial for the nation. International observers will be watching closely, given Uganda’s history of contested elections and political unrest.

With his candidacy now confirmed, Bobi Wine has once again positioned himself as the leading challenger to Museveni’s long-standing rule, setting the stage for a political battle that could reshape the future of Uganda.