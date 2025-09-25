FBI offers $10,000 reward for Nigerian fraud suspect wanted since 2001

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has announced a cash reward of up to $10,000 for credible information leading to the capture and conviction of Nigerian national, Olumide Adebiyi Adediran, who has been on the run for more than two decades.

Adediran, 56, is facing multiple federal charges in the United States, including bank fraud, identity document fraud, and credit card fraud, all connected to a string of financial crimes committed in Illinois in 2001. According to U.S. authorities, he was accused of attempting to cash fraudulent checks and using stolen identities of American citizens to open accounts and carry out transactions through different banks.

In December 2001, Adediran absconded from the Central District of Illinois shortly before the commencement of his scheduled trial. As a result, a federal judge issued a warrant for his arrest on January 2, 2002, after he was found to have violated the conditions of his release. Since then, he has remained a fugitive and continues to feature on the FBI’s wanted list.

The FBI disclosed that Adediran is believed to have connections to South Florida, raising suspicions that he may still be hiding within certain U.S. communities. Authorities have also highlighted the suspect’s extensive use of aliases, making his capture more difficult. Among the names he is known to have used are Kevin Olumide Adediran, Eric O. Williams, Maxo Alexandre, Olumide Adkins, and Edward N. Anderson.

Physically, the agency described him as approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing around 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Investigators caution that despite the long passage of time, Adediran could still be actively involved in fraudulent activities using false identities.

In a public appeal, the FBI stressed: “The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Olumide Adebiyi Adediran.”

The agency urged anyone with useful information on his whereabouts to reach out immediately to its field offices in the United States or to report directly to the nearest American embassy or consulate abroad.

The case underlines the persistent efforts of U.S. federal authorities to pursue long-standing fugitives and to ensure that financial crimes, particularly those involving identity theft and fraud, are not left unpunished regardless of how much time has passed.