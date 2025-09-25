Kenyan President seeks U.S. market access extension

Kenyan President William Ruto met with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, where discussions centered on strengthening trade ties and expanding bilateral cooperation. The meeting highlighted Kenya’s efforts to secure greater economic opportunities through its partnership with Washington, while also addressing pressing global security challenges.

Ahead of the talks, Ruto told Reuters that his government’s priority is to push for an extension of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA). This U.S. initiative grants African nations duty-free access to American markets. The program, which has played a crucial role in boosting African exports to the United States, is set to expire in 2025. Ruto stressed that extending AGOA would help sustain jobs, enhance industrial growth, and strengthen U.S.-Africa economic ties.

At the same time, the Kenyan leader said he would lobby the Biden administration to fast-track negotiations on a long-awaited bilateral trade agreement. Discussions began during Donald Trump’s first presidency but lost momentum in recent years. Ruto emphasized that finalizing such a deal before the end of the year would provide greater certainty for investors and unlock new opportunities in key sectors such as agriculture, technology, and renewable energy.

In a statement, the U.S. State Department noted that Secretary Rubio “lauded Kenya’s brave contributions to Haiti’s peace and security.” Kenya currently leads a multinational security mission deployed in Haiti, tasked with helping stabilize the Caribbean nation as it faces escalating gang violence and political turmoil. While the mission has struggled to fully contain the crisis, international partners have recently been considering additional support to bolster the operation’s effectiveness.

The State Department also confirmed that Rubio and Ruto explored a wide range of investment opportunities, underscoring U.S. interest in deepening its commercial footprint in Kenya. The East African nation, which serves as a gateway to regional markets, has attracted significant attention for its expanding infrastructure, growing technology sector, and role as a key security partner in the Horn of Africa.

Kenya’s push for stronger economic engagement comes at a time when the United States is competing with other global powers, including China and the European Union, for influence across Africa. Analysts note that extending AGOA and concluding a trade pact with Kenya would not only enhance economic ties but also reinforce Washington’s strategic partnership with a country long viewed as one of its most reliable allies in the region.

