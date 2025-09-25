Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcome their first baby girl, Rocki Irish Mayers

Global music icon Rihanna has announced the birth of her third child, a daughter named Rocki Irish Mayers, with her longtime partner, rapper A$AP Rocky. The baby girl was born on September 13, and the couple shared the joyful news on Instagram with a tender photograph of Rihanna holding her newborn beside a pair of tiny pink boxing gloves.

The child’s name is a creative nod to her father’s stage name, differing by just a single letter, further highlighting the family’s tradition of meaningful and symbolic names. The couple already shares two sons, Riot and RZA, both of whom have captured the public’s affection since their birth.

Rihanna’s announcement quickly generated a massive response online. Within just two hours, her Instagram post amassed over five million likes, with fans worldwide expressing joy, admiration, and heartfelt congratulations. Many supporters combined their well-wishes with renewed calls for new music, as nearly a decade has passed since the release of her last studio album, Anti, in 2016.

The timing of the birth comes during a significant milestone in the singer’s career. Just weeks earlier, Rihanna celebrated the 20th anniversary of her debut album, reflecting on a journey that transformed her from a teenage talent from Barbados into one of the most influential entertainers and entrepreneurs of her generation.

At 37, Rihanna has built a legacy that extends far beyond music. Her cosmetics line, Fenty Beauty, and her lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty, have become global powerhouses, contributing to her billionaire status, with Forbes estimating her net worth at over $1 billion.

Her pregnancies have consistently been high-profile cultural moments. She famously revealed her second pregnancy in 2023 while performing at the Super Bowl halftime show, stunning viewers in a striking red bodysuit. This year, she used the Met Gala’s blue carpet to unveil her third pregnancy, telling reporters, “It is time to just show the people what we were cooking up.”

Beyond her personal milestones, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have remained in the public eye throughout the year. In February, Rocky was acquitted in a widely followed case involving allegations of gunfire against a former friend. Rihanna, standing firmly by his side, attended the court sessions with their sons, underscoring the family’s unity through both joyous and challenging times.

With the birth of Rocki Irish Mayers, the superstar couple continues to balance their personal lives, careers, and businesses while remaining cultural figures of global fascination.