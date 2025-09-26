Consequences of alienating ourselves from Nature. By Abdu Rafiu

Rafiu contributes the Ram column to USAfricaonline.com

Most of the problems afflicting the world can be traced to alienation from Nature. The estrangement may have been borne out of ignorance or self-will. Neither is excusable. As the saying goes, ignorance is no excuse under the law. Ignorance does not protect from earthly law enacted by parliaments propounded by human brains with signification through the raising of hands. In contrast, the Laws of Nature also known as Divine Laws issued from the Hand of the Creator. They are the expressions of His Holy Will, how He wants Creation to be governed, how human beings who are guests therein are to conduct themselves so they would not be disagreeable guests. While human laws can be reviewed, amended or regarded obsolete and scrapped from the statute, the Laws of Nature can never be amended as they have been perfect from the beginning, issuing as they have been from Perfection, that is, God the Almighty. They are living Laws, immutable, automatic and self-acting.

Other characteristics of the Divine Laws are: They govern the entire Creation whereas earthly laws vary from country to country, and within a country from state to state and within a state, from local council to local council taking into account the peculiarities of each region or state, the people and their cultures. If I may list more of the characteristics! They are: Incorruptible; Unswerving; Inflexible; Constant; Consistent; They take effect with certainty and force in the smallest and in the biggest as well as in delicate things some we are able to discern only through magnifying glasses. Immutable in everything, even in our thoughts and speeches; It ensures each kind produces its own kind; yam can only produce yam. Not cassava; It is no respecter of any person, position, power or anybody, or action; It leaves no gap; It is in activity in all parts of the worlds, in all the universes, indeed, in all parts of Creation; It affects all whether they are aware of it or ignorant of it. Ignorance is no excuse; It is perfect; It is self-acting; It is woven into the entire Creation. The Law stretches to the ethereal part of Creation, a part–as we have now come to realise from the higher knowledge available on earth today– that is by far larger than the earth, the visible world to us, even if we use magnifying glasses to survey it.

In the operationalization of the Law, fate becomes an inevitability. Power of the Most High flowing through man in finest threads of radiations, in the finest nerve strands is directed by his decisions. He is then accountable for the way that power has been used—for good or for ill. He bears responsibility for the consequences of his choice made through a free decision. Thus, consequences are subsequent effects of a previous free choice or free decision made. With each decision, the circumstances and the environment of the future are created to which a person is unalterably subject. So, is it said in higher enlightenment of these times that “One who forms is bound to his own work, even if he has intended it for others.”

The kind of volition determines the fruits man must eventually harvest, according to the Law of Sowing and Reaping. We are connected to countless fine ethereal threads which facilitate whatever was once willed to flow back to us. We learn that the currents result in a mixture that constantly has an influence on the forming of character. Thus, in the mighty machinery of the universe, there are many things that contribute to how man ‘fares,’ but there is nothing to which he has not himself first given cause. He furnishes the threads out of which in the untiring (ceaseless) loom of life the cloak he has to wear is made.

What I am getting at is that because we have alienated ourselves from the Laws, we have in consequence alienated ourselves from Nature. The consequences are what the world is experiencing. We are shut out of the knowledge of climate change and the attendant flooding, devastation of forests. Take Ikoyi as an example, men in their 70s and 80s can hardly recognise an estate that is supposed to be a model city in our land any longer. In the 50s, and 60s the estate was so quiet that passing through, you would hardly see anyone, but you would hear the barking of a dog. Sometimes a child peeping through the plants in a premises looking like a forest waving to you! Today, it is a spectacle, a competition of high-rise buildings. It is fast becoming a jungle of concrete. It is a devastation of what was once forests and plant life. You can trust the business instinct of our people. A community that permitted only one-storey residential houses is taken over by buildings rising to 25 floors, I am told higher and expanded ones in sizes are in the making. It was because it was a peaceful estate with modest buildings all covered by vegetation—plants and flowers that blowed the mind giving it peace–that the elite rushed there after the departure of Europeans and the departure from earthly life or relocation of our most senior citizens and civil servants. Ebute Metta was secured from Western Region by the colonialists for the middle-level career civil servants of their time. If you have high-rise building of 14, 16, 25 floors, where is the space for children to run around? How are they to familiarise themselves with plants, with lizards, rabbits, squirrels, and birds, and indeed, with snakes? How is a child to come down through an escalator and who on seeing a snake shouts in excitement, calling on his mother: “Mum, Mum, snake! snake! Come and see. It is my friend!” An alarmed mother rushes down by which time the snake has moved away. But the child feels fulfilled. Where are the children to do hide and seek with their dogs? We can imagine what becomes of children and youths shut out of plant lives! All that the children will know are toy guns, television and fast cars! What enduring value does a child gain from such emptiness? Where is the soil with which he can mould birds, goats or grazing sheep to excite him and sharpen his creative faculty? Many will tell you when you take children to the village, they begin to chase grandma’s goats and cats all over the place. The first opportunity they have with an auntie is to run to the village river and swim until their eyes are red!

One may wonder what became of Ikoyi Residents Association that was once led by Mr. Ola Vincent, a one-time governor of Central Bank when promoters of high-rise building first gave signs of sailing to Ikoyi to showcase their wares. The association protested to the government and a halt was put to the drive. With the buildings thought is even not given to the quality of air that will be available in the axis and the restorative ambience of plants. Where are the plants to turn carbon dioxide emissions to oxygen through photosynthesis?

We cannot be transforming with plants at one end and clearing plants at the other end. That would be odd to put it mildly. Plants curb erosion. They serve as wind and storm breakers, and grasses protect the land. Just picture the almost endless stretches of lawns that will want to burst ribs in joyful adoration of the wonders of Nature and in praise of our Lord and Maker that makes the wonders possible. Just beholding and experiencing uncorrupted plants and grasses heal. We move into the woods and we are in our elements. We reconnect with something we sense is high seeing seas and ocean waters rippling to hit coastline and embarkment!!

I once stated in these pages: The elemental beings see to it that they provide the oxygen we need every day, every hour, every split second. They convert the radiant energy of carbohydrates in plants. In the process we know as photosynthesis, the energy of sunlight is used to drive the reaction between carbon dioxide of the air around us and water to form carbohydrates. The complex chemical substances called carbohydrates are put in plant storage organs as in yam, cassava, potatoes—all roots and grains as in rice, maize and wheat. When we eat them, the chemical energy in them is changed into a form we need for breathing, motion, thinking, speaking and writing. What this means is that without the activities of the elemental beings, life on earth for every living being, man and animal, would have been impossible.

Returning to Nature, therefore, is really about simplifying our lifestyle and aligning more closely with how humans lived before industrialization—eating more natural foods, being mindful of our environment and living and ensuring balance. In food consumption, we may wish to eat whole foods, focusing on fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts seeds, whole grains instead of packaged or processed foods. Human bodies are formed with these plants nurses, midwives ask expectant mothers to eat. They are the materials the beings connected with the forming of bodies of babies in the womb and incarnation use. Therefore, everyone is connected with the soil of his birth, of our native land. They feel so strongly connected with it they want to protect it from harm no matter how distant their later abode may be. The radiations of the plants, of the soil, of the air, of the stars, of the winds and rivers nourish our bodies and heal our ailing bodies. Nutritionists are rightly all over the place in social media admonishing us on the foods healthy for us humans. They say we should cultivate local farmers’ markets or we grow our own foods. This reduces chemicals, supports biodiversity and provide fresher nutrients. Cooking from scratch, that is preparing meals at home helps us avoid additives. We are to eat less meat and when we eat animal products, they should be locally sourced, pasture raised. It helps to spend more time outdoors, get sunlight, walk bare-footed on grasses or soil. By doing so the stones piercing the foot massage the internal organs and the radiations of the grasses and soil do wonders to the overall wellness of a person. As much as possible, we are to reduce putting food when they are hot in plastics to avoid chemicals with which they are manufactured from being released into the food. At all costs, we are to avoid harsh chemicals in cleaning our body. We may prefer plant-based, herbal or homemade alternatives.

Modern life pushes us to rush. Nature moves in circles. We must live more by sunrise/sunset and less of screens and artificial light. Deep breathing and quiet reflection in Nature calm the nerves and mind. We are advised to dedicate 30 minutes daily to being outdoors without phones. We are encouraged to grow plants. Where we do not have land, we can grow them in pots on balconies to reconnect with natural rhythms. By Nature is meant material world glowed through and animated by elemental beings. Nature in general are the undistorted effects of animistic activity.

Shedding The Light of Truth on this widening our horizon, Abd-ru-shin says in the work, The Grail Message: “Nature in its perfection according to the Laws of creation is the most beautiful gift that God presented to His creatures. It can bring only benefits as long as it is not distorted by change, and guided into wrong channels by the stubborn pseudo-knowledge of these earthmen…“The Law of Nature as it manifests itself is the result of definite radiations. It brings about preservation through the accompanying stimulation and renewal.”

We can see that knowing Nature thoroughly from which we moved away, makes it possible, therefore, for us to become human beings again, human beings who live in the Creative Will of God, and who will thus reap health through Nature for joyful upbuilding activity on earth, which alone can help and further the spirit towards its necessary maturity, calm the mind.