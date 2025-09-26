Sudan’s PM urges global action on civil war, warns of humanitarian catastrophe

Speaking before the United Nations General Assembly, Sudanese Prime Minister Kamil Idris renewed his government’s pledge to pursue a peace roadmap designed to end the country’s devastating civil conflict. The plan, which was crafted in collaboration with national forces and civic organizations, prioritizes an immediate ceasefire, the withdrawal of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) from territories they occupy, and the lifting of the ongoing siege in the strategic city of El Fasher. Idris appealed directly to world leaders, insisting that the international community must ensure full enforcement of Security Council Resolution 2736, which has remained largely unimplemented since its adoption over a year ago. He cautioned that further delay would lead to “catastrophic human consequences.”

Kamil Idris, Prime Minister of Sudan, declared: “We affirm from this podium, the commitment of the government of Sudan to the road map… Children are dying. Women are dying, the elderly are dying because of starvation. And the international community is silent.”

The civil war, which erupted in April 2023, has inflicted severe human suffering. United Nations estimates place the death toll at over 40,000, while nearly 12 million people have been forced to flee their homes. Civilians continue to bear the brunt of the violence, facing acute hunger, displacement, and the denial of essential services such as healthcare and education. Both the Sudanese military and the RSF have been accused of widespread human rights abuses, including indiscriminate attacks and obstruction of humanitarian aid.

In his speech, Idris also criticized the sanctions imposed on Sudan, describing them as unjust and politically motivated. He argued that such measures only exacerbate the plight of ordinary Sudanese, undermining efforts toward stability and peace.

The prime minister’s remarks underscored the urgency of international engagement at a time when the war shows little sign of abating, and millions of civilians remain trapped between armed groups, famine, and a stalled global response.