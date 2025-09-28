U.S.: Two dead in Michigan church shooting

A tragic shooting at a Michigan church on Sunday morning, September 28, 2025, left at least two people dead and eight others hospitalized, prompting widespread shock and an immediate response from federal, state, and local authorities. The attack occurred during a worship service at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc Township, when a lone gunman rammed his vehicle through the church doors before opening fire on congregants.

According to Grand Blanc Township Police Chief William Renye, the incident began around 10:25 a.m. The suspect, later identified as 40-year-old Thomas Jacob Sanford of Burton, Michigan, exited his car and fired “several rounds” from an assault rifle at hundreds of worshippers inside. Emergency services transported 10 individuals with gunshot wounds to nearby hospitals, where two were pronounced dead. Police confirmed that one victim remains in critical condition, while seven others are in stable condition.

Authorities also reported that Sanford deliberately set a fire inside the church during the attack, though investigators have not yet determined how the blaze was started. Fire crews quickly contained the flames, but officials cautioned that the full extent of the tragedy may not yet be known.

The gunman was killed after responding officers exchanged fire with him. Chief Renye confirmed Sanford’s death and noted that law enforcement continues to secure the scene. Genesee County Sheriff Christopher Swanson, speaking in a video message, described the situation as “a dynamic scene” and stressed that additional updates would follow. He assured residents that there was no further threat to the community.

Authorities quickly established a reunification site at a nearby movie theater on Trillium Circle Avenue. Families seeking information about loved ones have been urged to contact the American Red Cross hotline at 248-705-7352.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints issued a written statement acknowledging the tragedy and expressing gratitude to first responders. “We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of prayers and concern from so many people around the world,” the statement said. “In moments of sorrow and uncertainty, we find strength and comfort through our faith in Jesus Christ. Places of worship are meant to be sanctuaries of peacemaking, prayer and connection. We pray for peace and healing for all involved.”

Political leaders and public officials responded swiftly. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement on social media, “My heart is breaking for the Grand Blanc community. Violence anywhere, especially in a place of worship, is unacceptable. I am grateful to the first responders who took action quickly.”

Federal officials also weighed in. The FBI deployed more than 100 agents to the scene, with Director Kash Patel writing on X that “violence in a place of worship is a cowardly and criminal act. Our prayers are with the victims and their families during this terrible tragedy.” U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi described the shooting as “heartbreaking and chilling,” while Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said her agency is coordinating with interagency partners, adding that “sacred places of worship should never fear violence in America.”

Former President Donald Trump commented on Truth Social, stating, “The suspect is dead, but there is still a lot to learn. This appears to be yet another targeted attack on Christians in the United States of America. The Trump Administration will keep the Public posted, as we always do. In the meantime, PRAY for the victims, and their families. THIS EPIDEMIC OF VIOLENCE IN OUR COUNTRY MUST END, IMMEDIATELY.”

In response to the attack, the New York Police Department deployed additional resources to religious institutions across the city, while Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass announced an increase in police patrols at places of worship throughout Los Angeles.

Locally, the Grand Blanc Township Police Department confirmed that counselors will be available at its headquarters starting Monday and throughout the week to support grieving families and community members.

The investigation remains ongoing as law enforcement works to piece together Sanford’s motives and the full circumstances of the shooting. For now, the Grand Blanc community mourns as faith leaders, government officials, and citizens across the nation express solidarity with the victims of yet another act of violence in a place of worship.