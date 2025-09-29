Nigeria cancels 65th Independence Day Anniversary set for 1st October

USAfricaonline..com

Nigeria’s federal government has announced the cancellation of the Independence Anniversary, previously scheduled to mark the 65th Independence on Wednesday, 1st October, 2025.

The Federal Government appreciates the understanding, support and cooperation of all Nigerians, members of the diplomatic community, and invited guests, and urges Nigerians to support the reforms of President Bola Tinubu in making Nigeria a greater nation…. The government is using the event to appeal for support for the “reforms” of President Bola Tinubu in making Nigeria a greater nation..”

According to the government, “the cancellation is in no way a diminishment of the significance of this milestone anniversary, and the government remains committed to celebrating Nigeria’s 65th year of independence with dignity and enthusiasm.”

USAfricaonline.com polling of Nigerians shows that the majority of Nigerians are unimpressed by the news of another round of funds being spent. They characterized many of such parties as a waste of public funds. Several of those millions of Nigerians, sometimes go to bed hungry. By Aliyu Usman and Chido Nwangwu