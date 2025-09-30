Former Malian Prime Minister faces trial over criticism of Junta

The trial of former Malian Prime Minister Moussa Mara began on Monday, September 29, 2025, at the cybercrime court in Bamako, drawing significant attention both within Mali and internationally. Mara, who briefly served as prime minister a decade ago, now stands accused of undermining the credibility of the state, opposing legitimate authority, and inciting public disorder.

The charges stem from remarks he made in July on social media following a visit to opposition figures who were being held in detention. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Mara expressed solidarity with the men, referring to them as “prisoners of conscience.” He further explained that his visit was intended to ensure that “the flame of hope never fades in them.” In a more defiant statement, he declared, “As long as the night lasts, the sun will inevitably rise. And we will fight by all means to make that happen, and as soon as possible.”

Mara’s trial highlights growing tensions between the ruling military junta and political opponents in Mali. Once a respected political figure, Mara has become an increasingly vocal critic of the government led by Colonel Assimi Goïta, who seized power after two successive coups in 2020 and 2021.

Goïta was formally named transitional president in 2021, with promises to return Mali to civilian rule through democratic elections. However, those commitments have since unraveled. Instead of organizing elections, Goïta has taken steps to consolidate his authority, deepening concerns about Mali’s democratic future. In May 2024, following rare but widespread anti-government protests, his administration dissolved all political parties, effectively silencing organized political opposition.

In July, Goïta signed into law a controversial measure granting himself a five-year presidential mandate, with the possibility of indefinite renewal “as many times as necessary”—a move that critics say entrenches authoritarian rule.

Human rights groups and international observers have voiced alarm at the shrinking civic space in Mali. Reports of restrictions on political freedoms, tighter control of the press, and the intimidation of civil society actors have become more frequent. Mara’s prosecution is seen by many analysts as part of this broader crackdown on dissent.

For his supporters, Mara’s stance symbolizes resistance against what they view as an erosion of democratic governance. His trial is being closely watched not only by Malians but also by regional and global actors who fear that the junta’s grip on power may further destabilize a country already battling economic hardship and persistent insecurity from jihadist violence.

The outcome of the trial will likely set an important precedent for how the junta intends to deal with opposition voices going forward. For now, Mara’s words continue to resonate with those who hope for a return to democratic order in Mali, even as the political climate grows increasingly repressive.