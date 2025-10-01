Nigeria @ 65: The worst is over – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has declared that Nigeria’s most difficult economic challenges are now behind it, crediting his administration’s reforms with stabilising the country and laying the groundwork for recovery. The President made this assertion during a nationwide broadcast on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, to commemorate Nigeria’s 65th Independence Day anniversary.

“Our administration is setting things right. I am pleased to report that we have finally turned the corner. The worst is over, I say,” he stated.

In his address, Tinubu commended Nigerians for their resilience and patience during a period of painful economic adjustments. He assured citizens that the sacrifices made in recent years are beginning to yield positive results. “I will continue to work for you and justify the confidence you reposed in me to steer the ship of our nation to a safe harbour,” he said.

Highlighting recent economic indicators, Tinubu pointed to a marked improvement in growth and stability. According to him, “Under our leadership, our economy is recovering fast, and the reforms we started over two years ago are delivering tangible results. The second quarter 2025 Gross Domestic Product grew by 4.23 per cent, Nigeria’s fastest pace in four years, and outpaced the 3.4 percent projected by the International Monetary Fund.”

The President also noted significant progress in tackling inflation, which has long been a major concern for households and businesses. “Inflation declined to 20.12 per cent in August 2025, the lowest level in three years. The administration is working diligently to boost agricultural production and ensure food security, reducing food costs,” he said.

Tinubu emphasised that his administration’s fiscal and monetary policies are delivering concrete outcomes, pointing to a list of achievements in the past two years. “In the last two years of our administration, we have achieved 12 remarkable economic milestones as a result of the implementation of our sound fiscal and monetary policies,” he added, though he did not enumerate them in his speech.

The broadcast was aimed at reassuring Nigerians that while reforms may have brought hardship in the short term, the long-term benefits are becoming evident. Tinubu’s message framed the government’s policies as necessary corrections intended to reset the economy, restore investor confidence, and provide a path to sustainable growth.