Obasanjo warns Boko Haram has become part of Nigerian life

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has urged Nigerians to confront the reality of the Boko Haram insurgency by asking the right and necessary questions that can help in finding lasting solutions to what he described as a growing “monster” within the country.

Speaking in Abuja on Friday, October 3, 2025, at the public presentation of the book “Scars: Nigeria’s Journey and the Boko Haram Conundrum,” authored by former Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, Obasanjo emphasized that Boko Haram has dangerously woven itself into the fabric of Nigerian life, and that citizens can no longer remain passive in addressing the challenge.

“Boko Haram is now virtually becoming part of our life. Should we accept that? If we should not accept it, what should we do? How much do we know? Even from the other side, and from this side, have we been active enough? Have we been proactive enough? I think we have to ask ourselves the necessary questions to be able to deal with this thing that is now becoming a monster within our country,” Obasanjo said, while underscoring the urgency of fresh approaches to combating terrorism.

The former president, who also wrote the foreword to the book, maintained that Nigerians must avoid complacency and begin to interrogate the root causes, drivers, and persistence of insurgency. According to him, it is only through honest national conversations, coupled with decisive leadership, that the country can reverse the tide of extremism that has destabilized communities, displaced millions, and claimed countless lives.

He further commended General Irabor for documenting his first-hand experiences in Nigeria’s counter-insurgency operations, noting that such insider perspectives would serve as an invaluable reference for posterity, researchers, and policymakers seeking to understand the complexity of terrorism in Nigeria.

The unveiling of the book drew the presence of several notable figures, including former President Goodluck Jonathan, current and former service chiefs, past and serving governors, senior military officers, clerics, and academics. Their attendance, Obasanjo said, symbolized the collective responsibility required to confront insecurity at all levels.

Beyond celebrating Irabor’s literary contribution, the event also became a forum for sober reflection on the cost of terrorism to Nigeria’s unity, economy, and human development. Participants agreed that the insurgency continues to undermine education, weaken institutions, and stretch national security resources, while also demanding continuous humanitarian responses.

Obasanjo concluded his remarks by calling for a stronger culture of proactive security, intelligence gathering, and community engagement. He stressed that Boko Haram should not be allowed to define Nigeria’s future, urging both leaders and citizens to think critically, act decisively, and pursue innovative solutions that can restore peace and stability to the nation.