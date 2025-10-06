U.S. expands visa bond program to include the Gambia

The United States government has expanded its Visa Bond Pilot Program, officially adding The Gambia to the list of countries whose citizens must post a refundable security bond before entering the U.S. The program, which seeks to curb visa overstays and misuse of short-term visitor visas, requires travellers from specific countries to pay between $5,000 and $15,000 before receiving a U.S. visa.

This move, announced by the U.S. Department of State, has generated widespread discussion in diplomatic and travel circles, especially in Africa, as it introduces additional financial and procedural requirements for citizens of participating countries.

Understanding the Visa Bond Pilot Program

The Visa Bond Pilot Program was initially launched on August 20, 2025, as part of a one-year experimental policy scheduled to run until August 5, 2026. It primarily applies to individuals seeking B-1 (business) and B-2 (tourism) visitor visas—categories typically used for short-term travel.

Under this program, applicants from designated countries must post a refundable bond as a condition for visa issuance. This bond acts as a form of financial guarantee, ensuring that the traveller departs the United States before their visa expires. Once the visitor complies with all visa conditions and exits the country within the permitted time frame, the bond is fully refunded by the U.S. Treasury.

The introduction of such a measure underscores Washington’s growing concerns about visa overstays, which have become a persistent challenge in U.S. immigration management.

Countries Currently Affected

As of October 2025, the Visa Bond Pilot Program applies to citizens of three African nations:

Malawi – added on August 20, 2025

Zambia – added on August 20, 2025

The Gambia – added on October 11, 2025

These are currently the only countries subject to the bond requirement. According to U.S. officials, these nations were selected based on a combination of factors, including high visa overstay rates, limited immigration screening capacity, and the operation of Citizenship by Investment (CBI) schemes that offer passports without residency requirements.

How the Visa Bond Works

Applicants from the listed countries must first qualify for a B-1/B-2 visa through the normal interview and documentation process. Once deemed eligible, the U.S. consular officer will determine the required bond amount — either $5,000, $10,000, or $15,000 — depending on the perceived risk of overstay.

Payment is made securely through the U.S. Treasury’s Pay.gov platform using Form I-352, the official Immigration Bond form. After payment, the bond remains with the U.S. government until the visa holder leaves the country and meets all exit conditions.

To streamline the monitoring process, travellers under this program are required to enter and exit through designated U.S. airports, including:

Boston Logan International Airport (BOS)

John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in New York

Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD)

When and How the Bond Is Refunded

The security bond will be automatically refunded in full if the traveller:

Leaves the United States on or before their authorised stay ends.

Does not attempt to extend or adjust their visa status.

Is denied admission at a U.S. port of entry.

Refunds are processed through the same platform used for payment, and travellers typically receive their funds within weeks of verified compliance. However, overstays or status violations can lead to bond forfeiture, which means the entire amount is lost.

Consequences of Overstaying

If the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) suspects a breach of visa conditions, the case is referred to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) for review. A traveller risks forfeiting their bond if they:

Remain in the U.S. beyond the permitted period.

Fail to depart after the visa expires.

Attempt to seek asylum or apply for permanent residency while under a short-term visa.

This enforcement mechanism aims to reduce deliberate overstays and hold travellers financially accountable for complying with U.S. immigration laws.

Why These Countries Were Chosen

Data from the DHS FY 2024 Overstay Report, updated on July 16, 2025, reveals that these countries had some of the highest overstay rates among all visa-issuing nations.

The Gambia recorded a 38.79% overstay rate for B1/B2 visitors and an 18.6% overall overstay rate.

Malawi reported 14.32% overstays by land, 4.17% by air/sea visitors, and 19.71% among student visa holders.

Zambia also registered over 10% overstays for short-term visitor visas.

By contrast, countries like India had an overstay rate of just 1.29% for similar visas, illustrating the significant disparity in compliance levels.

Implications for Travellers

For citizens of The Gambia, Malawi, and Zambia, this policy introduces an additional layer of cost and administrative work when applying for U.S. visas. While the bond is refundable, the upfront payment may pose a challenge for travellers from middle- or low-income backgrounds.

Nonetheless, the U.S. government insists that the measure is not punitive but rather a compliance assurance tool to reduce immigration violations. The program is also intended to test whether financial accountability can serve as an effective deterrent against overstays.

Travellers planning to visit the U.S. from any of the listed countries are advised to budget for the bond amount, ensure they enter and exit through the designated airports, and strictly adhere to the terms of their visa to avoid forfeiture.

Broader Context

The Visa Bond initiative reflects a broader global trend in which major Western nations are tightening immigration and travel controls. Similar measures have been discussed in parts of Europe and Canada to address growing concerns over visa abuse and illegal migration.

If the U.S. program proves successful by the time it ends in August 2026, analysts believe it could become a permanent feature of U.S. immigration policy and may even be expanded to include additional countries with high non-compliance rates.

For now, the addition of The Gambia to the list signals Washington’s continued commitment to tackling visa overstays while balancing the goal of maintaining legitimate travel and diplomatic relations with African nations.