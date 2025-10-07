Bondi defends Trump’s justice policies, clashes with Democrats

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi came under sharp scrutiny on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, where she defended the Justice Department’s actions under President Donald Trump and launched unusually personal attacks against Democratic lawmakers questioning her leadership.

Appearing before the Republican-led Senate panel, Bondi asserted that the Justice Department was “returning to our core mission of fighting real crime,” pointing to a rise in federal law enforcement operations in Washington, D.C., and Memphis, Tennessee.

She said the department was ending what she called the “weaponization of justice,” even as several prominent critics of Trump face ongoing federal investigations and prosecutions.

Heated Exchanges with Democratic Senators

Tensions flared when Democratic senators pressed Bondi on several politically charged matters, including her department’s handling of Jeffrey Epstein’s files, a bribery probe involving Trump’s border czar Tom Homan, and the criminal case against former FBI Director James Comey.

Instead of directly addressing the inquiries, Bondi fired back with pointed partisan remarks, accusing Democrats of hypocrisy and corruption. When asked about the Justice Department’s reversal on releasing Epstein-related files, Bondi retorted that some Democratic senators had accepted “campaign donations from an Epstein associate.”

Questioned about the legal basis for Trump’s deployment of National Guard troops to several U.S. cities, Bondi shifted blame for the ongoing government shutdown onto Democrats, claiming it was “jeopardizing public safety.”

Her sharpest exchange came with Senator Dick Durbin of Illinois, the committee’s top Democrat, who challenged her over the administration’s heavy-handed tactics. Bondi fired back, saying, “I wish you loved Chicago as much as you hate President Trump.”

Comey Charges and Political Fallout

Bondi’s appearance came just days after the Justice Department filed criminal charges against former FBI Director James Comey, a frequent critic of Trump who had overseen the FBI’s investigation into possible links between Trump’s 2016 campaign and Russia.

Comey is expected to appear in court on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, to face charges of making false statements and obstruction of Congress, a move widely viewed as politically motivated after Trump publicly demanded his prosecution.

Bondi refused to discuss Trump’s direct involvement in the case or the opinions of career prosecutors who had previously declined to pursue charges. “I will not comment on private conversations with the White House or personnel matters,” she told the panel.

When asked about Trump’s recent social media post calling for Comey’s prosecution, Bondi downplayed the controversy, saying, “I don’t think he said anything that he hasn’t said for years.”

Broader Political Implications

Bondi also acknowledged that other Trump critics, including New York Attorney General Letitia James and Democratic Senator Adam Schiff of California, are currently under federal investigation. Her remarks reinforced perceptions that the Trump administration is using the Justice Department as a political tool to target opponents.

The Justice Department under Bondi has faced intense criticism for reshaping internal policies designed to insulate federal investigations from political interference. Her leadership has been marked by a visible alignment with the president’s agenda and the dismissal of several career prosecutors who previously led politically sensitive investigations.

Senator Durbin accused Bondi of inflicting long-term damage on the department’s reputation. “In eight short months, you have fundamentally transformed the Justice Department and left an enormous stain on American history,” he said. “It will take decades to recover.”

Bondi, however, defended her record, maintaining that the department’s actions were lawful and necessary to “restore accountability” and “uphold justice” in the face of what she described as partisan obstruction by Democrats.

A Deepening Divide

Bondi’s testimony underscores the deep political divide over the Justice Department’s role and independence in the Trump era. Her combative stance and refusal to answer several key questions highlight the growing tension between the executive and legislative branches as both parties battle over the limits of presidential authority and the politicization of federal law enforcement.

The hearing concluded without major breakthroughs, but it left lingering questions about whether the Justice Department, under Bondi’s leadership, is fulfilling its mandate to serve the law, or merely advancing the political will of the White House.