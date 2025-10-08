Madagascar: Youth defy Rajoelina’s call for dialogue

Youth protesters in Madagascar on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, turned down President Andry Rajoelina’s invitation to participate in a “national dialogue,” accusing his administration of repression amid continuing demonstrations that have gripped the island nation for weeks.

The protests, which began on September 25, were inspired by similar “Gen Z” movements in Kenya and Nepal. They now represent the most significant challenge to Rajoelina’s government since his 2023 re-election, fueled by public frustration over widespread poverty, unemployment, and allegations of government corruption.

In an attempt to calm the growing unrest, Rajoelina dismissed his cabinet last week, appointing a new prime minister and announcing a national dialogue scheduled for Wednesday afternoon. According to the president, the talks were expected to include spiritual leaders, students, youth representatives, and other stakeholders.

However, the move failed to appease demonstrators. The so-called Gen Z movement, which has been at the forefront of the protests, rejected the offer outright, accusing the government of using force to silence dissent.

“We reject this mockery of dialogue,” the protesters said in a statement posted on their verified Facebook page. “We refuse the president’s invitation to talks. We will not engage in dialogue with a regime that represses, assaults, and humiliates its youth in the streets.”

University students were expected to return to the streets on Wednesday after the group issued a 48-hour ultimatum on Monday, demanding that Rajoelina meet their conditions or face a nationwide strike.

What began as demonstrations over severe water and electricity shortages has now evolved into broader political demands, including calls for the president to step down, apologise to the nation, and dissolve both the senate and the electoral commission.

According to the United Nations, at least 22 people have died and over 100 others have been injured since the unrest began. The Malagasy government has disputed these figures but has not provided its own data.

Late Tuesday, President Rajoelina appointed new ministers for defence and public security, instructing them to restore order in the country. “Do not tolerate the incitement of unrest,” he said, without specifying the measures to be taken.

The escalating political crisis comes at a delicate moment for Madagascar’s fragile, export-dependent economy. While the country is globally recognised as the leading producer of vanilla, other key exports such as nickel, cobalt, textiles, and shrimp play crucial roles in generating foreign revenue and employment.

According to World Bank data, Madagascar’s per capita GDP has dropped by 45% between 1960 and 2020 — a reflection of the deep-rooted economic struggles that continue to fuel public discontent.