Alphadi showcases African cotton at Rome Fashion Academy

Renowned Nigerian fashion icon Alphadi led a special masterclass at Rome’s Academy of Fashion to celebrate the beauty and versatility of African cotton as part of the Food and Agriculture Organization’s (FAO) World Cotton Day events held on October 7.

Over two intensive days in September, Alphadi, internationally acclaimed as “the Magician of the Desert” for his innovative haute couture designs, mentored 14 fashion students from the Academy, guiding them in blending African and Italian fashion traditions. Together, they created seven original cotton-based designs, showcasing creativity inspired by cross-cultural collaboration.

“For me, this is a way to highlight all that Africa is capable of,” Alphadi said. “And I think, for me, it’s a fitting way to pay tribute to our continent, and also to value the work and to illustrate Africa’s strengths. African cotton is a quality product, and it can be used by people of the Sahel, as well as Europeans, Americans, the whole world.”

One of the participating students, Cecilia Marchesini, described the project as a powerful meeting of cultures. “This experience is really interesting for us because it’s the first time we work directly with a culture very different from our own. And we thought it would be fun to be part of this, the idea to challenge ourselves to blend two very different cultures that, in the end, we realised had many similarities,” she said.

Alphadi, who also serves as UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador for African Innovation and Creation, used the event to emphasize the creative and economic potential of African cotton, advocating for its recognition on the global stage.

World Cotton Day, formally established by the United Nations General Assembly in 2021, celebrates cotton’s contribution to global trade, sustainability, and rural livelihoods. FAO and its partners mark the day by highlighting the crop’s adaptability and its crucial role in supporting millions of farmers across more than 80 countries.

El Mamoun Amrouk, FAO Senior Economist, explained that the initiative originated from African cotton-producing nations seeking international acknowledgment for their industry. “The idea for World Cotton Day came from many African cotton producing countries. They got together and they decided that the best way to promote cotton and their product is to try to push for a World Cotton Day, for the world to celebrate cotton,” he said.

The cotton industry remains a key driver of economic growth and poverty reduction in many developing nations, creating jobs, export opportunities, and innovation. This year’s collaboration between FAO and the global fashion industry underscored cotton’s journey from field to fashion, reaffirming its place as a sustainable and creative force for the future.