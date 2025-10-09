Biya seeks eighth term as Cameroon faces rising discontent

Cameroon’s longtime leader, President Paul Biya, is seeking an unprecedented eighth term in Sunday’s (October 11, 2025) election, a victory that could see him remain in power until nearly age 100. The 91-year-old leader faces growing public frustration over his decades-long rule and a strong challenge from a former government spokesperson.

Biya, who first assumed office in 1982, has maintained an unyielding grip on the nation for over four decades. He abolished presidential term limits in 2008 and has consistently secured re-election by wide margins. His administration has repeatedly dismissed allegations of electoral fraud and judicial interference aimed at sidelining opponents.

Maurice Kamto, Biya’s main rival in the 2018 election, has been barred from contesting this time. The fragmented opposition has failed to unite behind a single candidate, a situation analysts say strengthens Biya’s re-election prospects.

The president’s rare public appearances have long fueled speculation about his health, a topic the government formally banned from public discussion last year. He appeared at just one campaign rally this year, held Tuesday in Maroua, in northern Cameroon.

“Despite the false omens, the slander, the fabrications,” Biya told supporters, “I thank you for your support.” Acknowledging citizens’ concerns about poor infrastructure and unreliable electricity, he added, “I am well aware of the problems that are of concern to you. I am aware of the unfulfilled expectations that make you doubt the future. I can assure you that these problems are not impossible to overcome.”

Former Spokesperson Emerges as Main Challenger

Biya’s most prominent opponent is Issa Tchiroma Bakary, a former government spokesperson and minister who defected from the ruling party in June. Tchiroma has accused Biya of mismanaging Cameroon’s vast resource wealth and fostering dependence on foreign lenders.

“Their failure is everywhere,” Tchiroma declared during a campaign event. “All Cameroonians are fed up with their management.”

While his rallies have drawn large crowds, analysts remain uncertain whether his popularity will translate into electoral gains. “One is left with the impression that if this mobilisation is transferred into the ballot box then change is coming,” said Cameroonian political analyst Pippie Hugues. “However, the reverse might be true. We have seen such mobilisation in 2018, and nothing changed.”

Raoul Sumo Tayo, a senior researcher at the Institute for Security Studies in Pretoria, noted that Tchiroma’s appeal is stronger in urban centres than in rural areas, where Biya’s party maintains a powerful patronage network.

“The ruling party is likely to be declared the winner of the election,” Tayo said. “Nevertheless, Tchiroma has demonstrated a strong ability to mobilise support to contest the results.”

Twelve candidates are competing in the election, which does not include a run-off system, meaning the candidate with the highest votes on Sunday will be declared the winner. Official results are expected within 15 days.