More countries ease visa rules to strengthen ties with Nigeria

A growing number of countries are making it easier for Nigerian travellers to obtain visas, study, invest, or conduct business abroad. From Africa to the Middle East and the Caribbean, governments are gradually relaxing entry requirements to foster stronger diplomatic, economic, and cultural connections with Africa’s most populous nation.

Below is a look at some of the countries that have recently simplified visa procedures for Nigerians:

1. South Africa

South Africa has introduced major reforms to enhance travel and trade relations with Nigeria. Nigerian applicants can now secure South African visas without physically submitting their passports, streamlining the entire process. Business travellers also benefit from a five-year multiple-entry visa aimed at facilitating commerce and investment between both countries. This initiative underscores a shared vision to deepen economic cooperation and tourism ties.

2. United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Following nearly two years of diplomatic tension, the United Arab Emirates reopened visa applications for Nigerians in 2024. The move coincided with the resumption of direct flights between Lagos, Abuja, and Dubai by Emirates and Etihad Airways. Although certain eligibility conditions remain for specific age groups, this policy shift marks a significant step toward restoring the once-thriving travel and business relationship between the two nations.

3. Kenya

Kenya has reinforced its Pan-African stance by abolishing electronic travel authorization for most African nationals, including Nigerians. Starting July 2025, Nigerians will be able to visit Kenya visa-free for up to 90 days. This decision supports Kenya’s agenda of promoting free movement, trade, tourism, and cultural exchange across the continent.

4. Rwanda

Rwanda continues to set the standard for regional openness and integration. Under its visa-free travel policy, Nigerians can now visit Rwanda for up to 30 days without a visa. This initiative aims to boost tourism, business, and conference travel while strengthening Rwanda’s position as a hub for African diplomacy and innovation.

5. Ghana

Ghana has introduced an online visa application system designed to simplify entry for Nigerian travellers. The digital portal eliminates the need for physical paperwork or consular visits, allowing applicants to receive approval within a few business days. The new system enhances regional cooperation, encouraging greater tourism, education, and trade between Ghana and Nigeria.

6. Barbados

In the Caribbean, Barbados has extended visa-free access to Nigerians for stays of up to six months. This progressive move promotes tourism and fosters stronger cultural and diaspora connections between Africa and the Caribbean. Additionally, the country’s Welcome Stamp programme offers Nigerians and other visitors the opportunity to work remotely from Barbados for up to a year.

7. Turkey

Turkey has simplified travel for Nigerians holding valid U.S., U.K., or Schengen visas. Eligible applicants can now use the Turkish e-visa portal to obtain travel approval within 48 hours, eliminating the need for in-person embassy visits. This streamlined process promotes tourism and business while positioning Turkey as a convenient travel link between Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

Collectively, these reforms reflect a broader global recognition of Nigeria’s growing influence and the importance of fostering closer people-to-people, business, and diplomatic ties with the country.