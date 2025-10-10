Hope for Peace: Israel and Hamas Reach Agreement to End Gaza War

The Israeli Cabinet has officially approved a framework deal with Hamas aimed at ending the war in Gaza and securing the release of all remaining hostages, both living and deceased. The announcement was made on Wednesday, October 9, by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office.

According to the Israeli government, the ceasefire will take effect within 24 hours, while Hamas will have 72 hours to release the hostages, meaning all must be freed by Monday.

As part of the agreement, Israel will release over 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, including about 250 serving life sentences. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will also withdraw to a designated line, maintaining control of approximately 53 percent of the Gaza Strip.

The deal follows U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement that both sides had accepted a U.S.-drafted peace plan, marking what he described as the “first phase of a strong, durable, and everlasting peace.” Trump also revealed plans to travel to the Middle East on Sunday to witness the release of the final 20 hostages held since Hamas’ surprise attack on October 7, 2023.

U.S. officials said the negotiations were facilitated through Qatari intermediaries and built on earlier talks that discussed smaller hostage exchanges. The final agreement reportedly includes provisions for a technocratic government to manage Gaza and for the decommissioning of weapons after the ceasefire takes hold.

News of the deal sparked celebrations in both Israel and Gaza. Crowds gathered in Khan Yunis, singing and dancing in the streets, while in Tel Aviv, massive gatherings filled Hostages Square, waving Israeli and U.S. flags in gratitude for the breakthrough. Families of the hostages also expressed thanks to President Trump for his mediation efforts.