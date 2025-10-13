Tears and Reunions as Hamas Releases Final Israeli Hostages Under Ceasefire Deal

In a historic breakthrough, Hamas has released all 20 remaining Israeli hostages as part of a landmark prisoner exchange deal with Israel, marking a major step toward peace after months of conflict and negotiations.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed on Monday, October 13, that the freed hostages had safely crossed back into Israel from Gaza, ending a tense standoff that had captured global attention.

According to the IDF, the hostages were immediately received by medical teams for evaluation before being flown to hospitals across the country for further care and emotional reunions with their families.

Among those freed were Alon Ohel, Guy Gilboa-Dalal, and Omri Miran — three of the first to be released earlier in the day. Heartfelt images released by the military showed 48-year-old Omri Miran embracing his wife, Lishay, after being held captive since October 7, 2023, when he was abducted from his home in Nahal Oz. Miran appeared emotional but in stable condition.

In a separate statement, Israel’s foreign ministry confirmed the release of 13 more hostages, including Elkana Bohbot, Avinatan Or, Yosef-Chaim Ohana, and Bar Kupershtein, who was taken while working at the Nova music festival during the Hamas assault.

Meanwhile, buses carrying freed Palestinian prisoners were seen arriving in Ramallah and the Gaza Strip, according to the Hamas-run Prisoners Office. In total, Israel is releasing more than 1,900 prisoners, including hundreds serving long sentences, as part of the broader ceasefire agreement.