Ben Murray-Bruce Joins APC, Cites Faith in Tinubu’s Reforms as Defection Wave Grows

Former Senator and media entrepreneur, Ben Murray-Bruce, has officially defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), declaring his support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s reform agenda.

The announcement, which has drawn widespread reactions from across Nigeria’s political circles, underscores the continuing wave of defections reshaping the country’s political landscape.

In a post shared on social media, Murray-Bruce — founder of the Silverbird Group and a two-term senator representing Bayelsa East — said his decision was inspired by conviction rather than ambition.

“I have known President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu since 1998. I know the man’s mind, his courage, and his conviction… That is why today, I am joining the All Progressives Congress (APC), not for politics, but for progress,” he wrote.

He described Tinubu’s ongoing economic and security reforms — including deregulation, monetary restructuring, and administrative realignments — as “bold but necessary steps” toward long-term national stability and growth.

The PDP, now facing an exodus of high-profile figures, swiftly criticized Murray-Bruce’s move, accusing defectors of abandoning the party in a difficult moment.

“Defectors are running away from the mess they created,” the party said in a statement, lamenting what it called a “trend of opportunistic politics.”

Adding to the debate, FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, who has often been accused of aligning with the APC, mocked those same critics for now joining the ruling party.

“Those who once said I wanted to destabilize the PDP are now in the APC,” Wike said earlier this week, claiming the defections vindicate his earlier stance.

Veteran PDP chieftain Chief Bode George expressed surprise at the pace and timing of the defections. He maintained that the PDP’s true strength lies not in big names but in its grassroots structure across the country.

“Governors and high-profile politicians do not make a party,” George said. “The PDP remains a people’s party.”

He further criticized the APC as a “private enterprise” dominated by a few powerful figures, insisting that Nigeria needs “stronger institutions, not political monopolies.”

Analysts say Murray-Bruce’s defection fits into a broader realignment as politicians and business leaders seek relevance ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Many view his move as part of the APC’s effort to broaden its base in the Niger Delta and among entrepreneurs and civil society elites. Others caution, however, that the trend may erode opposition accountability and deepen Nigeria’s culture of political fluidity.

The defection also follows that of Bayelsa Governor Douye Diri, further consolidating APC’s growing influence in the South-South region.

While supporters hail Murray-Bruce’s move as a gesture of pragmatic cooperation, critics question whether it reflects genuine ideological conviction or political expediency.

For now, his decision adds momentum to President Tinubu’s campaign for a united and inclusive government — and marks yet another milestone in Nigeria’s unfolding story of power shifts and political realignment.