Madagascar’s new military leader to be sworn in amid AU suspension

Madagascar’s new military ruler, Colonel Michael Randrianirina, has announced that he will be sworn in as president on Friday, October 17, 2025, pledging a new political order while expressing readiness to engage in talks with the African Union (AU). The announcement follows the AU’s decision to suspend the island nation’s membership after a military coup that ousted President Andry Rajoelina.

Rajoelina, who fled the country over the weekend as soldiers defected and mass youth-led demonstrations swept the streets, has condemned the coup and maintained that he remains the legitimate head of state. Lawmakers later impeached him in absentia, deepening the political turmoil that has gripped the Indian Ocean nation.

“Colonel Michael Randrianirina will be sworn in as the President for the Refoundation of the Republic of Madagascar during a formal hearing,” Randrianirina’s office said in a statement late on Wednesday, confirming that the High Constitutional Court will oversee the ceremony.

In response to the power grab, the African Union on Wednesday suspended Madagascar’s membership with immediate effect, citing the unconstitutional change of government. The continental body urged the immediate restoration of civilian rule and the organization of free and fair elections.

At a press conference in Antananarivo on Thursday, Randrianirina acknowledged the AU’s decision, describing it as “expected.” He added, “From now on, there will be behind-the-scenes negotiations, we’ll see how things unfold.”

Analysts say Madagascar’s suspension from the 55-member bloc could further isolate the country politically and economically, cutting off access to regional forums, diplomatic support, and potential development aid. The AU’s decision places additional pressure on Randrianirina’s military-led administration to present a credible transition roadmap and engage with international partners to avoid sanctions.

Randrianirina, a commander in the elite CAPSAT unit—the same military group that helped bring Rajoelina to power during the 2009 coup—recently turned against his former ally, publicly urging soldiers not to use force against protesters. CAPSAT’s defection marked a turning point in the weeks-long “Gen Z” demonstrations, which began on September 25 over poor living conditions, unemployment, and corruption but quickly evolved into a movement demanding Rajoelina’s resignation.

Following the coup, Randrianirina announced the dissolution of all state institutions, except for the National Assembly, and declared that a transitional committee composed mainly of military leaders and technocrats would govern for up to two years before fresh elections are held.

Madagascar, an island nation of about 30 million people, faces chronic economic and social challenges. With a median age of under 20, more than 75% of the population lives in poverty, and the country’s GDP per capita has fallen by 45% since independence in 1960, according to the World Bank. Despite its rich natural resources and dominance in vanilla production, decades of political instability have hindered sustained development and eroded public confidence in successive governments.

As Colonel Randrianirina prepares to assume the presidency, the coming weeks will likely determine whether Madagascar moves toward dialogue and stability or slides deeper into international isolation and domestic unrest.