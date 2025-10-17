Court orders federal immigration officers to wear bodycam in Chicago

A U.S. federal judge in Chicago has ordered law enforcement officers involved in the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement operations in the city to wear body cameras, raising concerns that they may have violated an earlier court order regulating their interactions with protesters.

U.S. District Judge Sara Ellis issued the directive on Friday, October 17, 2025, stating that all federal officers trained and equipped with body-worn cameras must activate them during immigration enforcement activities, particularly when engaging with the public.

This new order builds upon a previous temporary restraining order that required federal immigration officers to issue warnings before deploying anti-riot weapons such as tear gas and to display visible identification during operations.

Judge Ellis also summoned representatives from federal immigration agencies to appear before her on Monday to explain how her orders, effective until November 6, are being enforced.

During a hearing on Thursday, October 16, 2025, Ellis questioned Justice Department attorneys about reports that federal agents had used tear gas without warning protesters and journalists in several Chicago incidents, allegedly in violation of her earlier ruling.

President Donald Trump’s ongoing “Operation Midway Blitz,” a large-scale deportation effort in Chicago, has led to mass arrests and sparked widespread protests across the city. In response, the Trump administration deployed hundreds of National Guard troops to Illinois, describing the move as necessary to counter what it called “unprecedented violence” against federal law enforcement officers.

Earlier this month, protesters, journalists, and clergy filed a lawsuit against Trump, Attorney General Pam Bondi, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, and other federal officials. They allege that federal agents deliberately targeted and assaulted them during peaceful demonstrations, calling the administration’s actions unconstitutional.

The lawsuit seeks to prohibit federal officers from threatening arrests or deploying riot-control weapons — including tear gas and rubber bullets—against non-threatening individuals, unless clear warnings are provided beforehand.

On October 9, Judge Ellis granted a 14-day temporary restraining order after finding that the plaintiffs presented credible evidence of retaliation by federal law enforcement. The order restricted officers from using force or riot-control weapons against journalists, clergy, and protesters who posed no threat, and required them to wear visible identification while on duty.

In recent weeks, federal agents have been accused of using tear gas and pepper balls in several high-profile Chicago incidents. One September encounter escalated when officers opened fire, killing a Mexican national.

State and local authorities are also challenging the federal response in court. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul filed a lawsuit contesting the deployment of National Guard troops in the state. A federal judge subsequently issued a temporary restraining order halting the deployment, which was upheld by an appeals court on Thursday.