Kenya: Stampede injures mourners at Odinga’s funeral

Several mourners were injured in a stampede during the state funeral of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga on Friday, October 17, 2025, after crowds surged forward to view his body, according to local broadcaster NTV. Thousands of supporters had gathered at Nairobi’s Nyayo Stadium to pay their final respects to the late statesman.

Odinga, who passed away on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, at age 80 while receiving medical treatment in India, was a towering figure in Kenyan politics for decades. A former political prisoner and five-time presidential candidate, he inspired fierce loyalty among his followers across the nation.

NTV shared an image on its X account showing emergency responders assisting an injured mourner, captioned: “First aiders attend to mourners injured during stampede as crowd surges to view Raila Odinga’s body at Nyayo Stadium.” The broadcaster provided no additional details, and calls to police by Reuters were not immediately returned.

Tensions were already high ahead of the funeral. On Thursday, three people were reportedly shot dead by security forces after mourners forced their way through a stadium gate during a public viewing of Odinga’s body.

Authorities deployed heavy security at Friday’s ceremony, with police keeping the crowds at a distance, footage from local television and President William Ruto’s office showed. Thousands of attendees waved white handkerchiefs, blew whistles and vuvuzelas, and danced in celebration of Odinga’s life, chanting his popular nickname, “Baba” — meaning “Father” in Swahili.

After dignitaries concluded their tributes, the public was invited to view the body, at which point the stampede occurred.

Odinga’s body is expected to be laid to rest on Sunday at his ancestral home in western Kenya, where he enjoys deep support among members of the Luo community. Many of his followers continue to believe he was repeatedly denied the presidency through electoral fraud.

Despite being best known as a long-standing opposition leader, Odinga also served as Kenya’s prime minister from 2008 and forged alliances with former President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2018 and President William Ruto last year — a testament to his enduring influence and adaptability in the country’s political landscape.