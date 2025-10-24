New York Attorney General pleads not guilty to mortgage fraud

New York Attorney General Letitia James, a prominent Democrat and longtime critic of President Donald Trump, pleaded not guilty in federal court on Friday, October 24, 2025, to charges alleging she falsified information on mortgage documents.

James, who led the high-profile $450 million civil fraud case against Trump last year, is one of three outspoken Trump adversaries recently charged by his administration, alongside former FBI Director James Comey and former National Security Adviser John Bolton. All three have denied any wrongdoing.

Appearing before a federal judge in Norfolk, Virginia, James responded clearly to the charges:

“Not guilty, judge, to both counts,” she said.

Her trial date was set for January 26, 2026.

Outside the courthouse, dozens of supporters gathered, chanting slogans such as “Hey hey! Ho ho! Let Letitia James go!” and “This is what democracy looks like.”

Addressing the crowd after the hearing, a defiant James said the charges represented a politicization of the justice system:

“This is not about me. This is about all of us. About a justice system which has been weaponized. A justice system which has been used as a tool of revenge,” she declared.

“So there’s no fear today,” she added, as supporters responded, “No fear!”

“I believe justice will rain down like water and righteousness like a mighty stream,” she concluded.

The Trump administration has been accused of using federal law enforcement to target political opponents. Trump reportedly pressed Attorney General Pam Bondi to accelerate the cases and replaced the U.S. attorney previously overseeing the James and Comey investigations after that official raised concerns about the strength of the evidence.

Two additional Trump critics, Senator Adam Schiff and Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, remain under investigation. Both have denied any misconduct.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll this month found that more than half of Americans, including about one in three Republicans, believe Trump is using federal agencies to pursue personal or political vendettas.

Background on the Charges

James’ legal troubles stem from an alleged false statement on a mortgage application for a property she purchased in Norfolk, Virginia, in 2020 for approximately $137,000.

According to the indictment, James misrepresented the home’s use, claiming it would serve as a second residence when it was instead used as an investment property. Prosecutors allege this allowed her to secure a preferential interest rate, saving about $19,000 over the life of the loan.

She faces two counts — bank fraud and making a false statement to a financial institution.

The investigation began after Bill Pulte, a Trump ally and head of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, referred the matter to the Justice Department, raising questions about her mortgage history. However, a Reuters analysis noted that such cases are rarely prosecuted at the federal level.

Legal and Political Fallout

James’ attorney, Abbe Lowell, told the court her team will seek to dismiss the charges, arguing vindictive and selective prosecution. They will also challenge the legality of U.S. Attorney Lindsey Halligan’s appointment, asserting that Halligan’s role in leading the case is unlawful.

A hearing on these motions is scheduled for November 13 in Alexandria, Virginia, and will be overseen by a South Carolina-based judge to avoid potential conflicts of interest.

Unusually, a civil litigation attorney from the Missouri U.S. Attorney’s Office has been assigned to assist Halligan after prosecutors in Virginia reportedly expressed skepticism about the case’s merits.

The case will be presided over by U.S. District Judge Jamar Walker, who was appointed by former President Joe Biden.