Tinubu reshuffles military, appoints new service chiefs

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved a sweeping shake-up of Nigeria’s military leadership in a strategic move to reinforce the nation’s security framework.



The announcement was made in a statement issued by Sunday Dare, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communication, who confirmed that the changes take immediate effect.



Under the new appointments, General Olufemi Oluyede becomes the Chief of Defence Staff, succeeding General Christopher Musa. Major-General W. Shaibu has been named Chief of Army Staff, Air Vice Marshal S.K. Aneke is now Chief of Air Staff, while Rear Admiral I. Abbas assumes the role of Chief of Naval Staff. The Chief of Defence Intelligence, Major-General E.A.P. Undiendeye, will retain his position.



“President Bola Tinubu has made changes in the hierarchy of the Service Chiefs in furtherance of the Federal Government’s efforts to strengthen the national security architecture,” the statement read.







The President expressed gratitude to the outgoing military chiefs for their “dedicated service and leadership,” urging the newly appointed officers to justify the trust placed in them by enhancing professionalism, coordination, and operational efficiency within the armed forces.



More details coming…