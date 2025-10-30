Trump, Xi pledge to ease U.S.–China trade tensions

U.S. President Donald Trump returned to Washington on Thursday, October 29, 2025, after a high-stakes meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, describing their talks as “a success” and unveiling new measures aimed at easing trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies.

Trump announced that the United States would reduce tariffs on Chinese imports, while Beijing agreed to lift restrictions on rare earth mineral exports and resume purchases of American soybeans. The agreements mark a potential turning point in the long-standing trade dispute that has strained global markets for years.

“I thought it was an amazing meeting,” Trump said. “President Xi is a great leader of a very powerful, strong country. It was an outstanding set of decisions.”

The Trump administration had initially imposed tariffs to pressure China over the sale of chemicals used in producing fentanyl, a synthetic opioid linked to the U.S. drug crisis. Beijing responded with tighter controls on exports of rare earth elements vital to the manufacturing sector, a move that disrupted supply chains across the United States and Europe.

President Xi acknowledged the ongoing challenges between the two nations, saying the U.S. and China do not always “see eye to eye,” but added that such disagreements are natural among major powers. He emphasized that both countries “can help each other succeed and prosper together.”

Looking ahead, Trump said he intends to visit China in April and has invited Xi to make a reciprocal visit to the United States later in the year, signaling a renewed effort to stabilize bilateral relations and foster economic cooperation.