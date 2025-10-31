Tinubu charges new service chiefs to crush emerging security threats

Tinubu charges new service chiefs to crush emerging security threats

President Bola Tinubu has urged Nigeria’s newly appointed service chiefs to intensify efforts in the fight against insecurity, emphasizing that the nation expects tangible results rather than excuses.

The president made this known on Thursday during the official decoration of the new service chiefs at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The event was attended by senior government officials, members of the National Assembly, and top military officers.

“I charge you, as the heads of our nation’s armed forces, to carry out your duties with patriotic zeal. Nigerians expect results, not excuses,” President Tinubu declared, underscoring his administration’s zero-tolerance stance toward insecurity.

He commended the Armed Forces for their ongoing efforts, which, according to him, have led to the restoration of peace in previously troubled regions, the rescue of numerous kidnapped victims, and the weakening of terrorist networks.

“I thank our armed forces for their patriotism, diligence, and dedication to their duty. As your Commander-in-Chief, I sincerely appreciate your sacrifices, as I have repeatedly acknowledged,” he stated.

However, Tinubu cautioned that the government remains deeply concerned about the emergence of new armed groups in parts of the North-Central, North-West, and South, calling for immediate and decisive action.

“Of grave concern to our administration is the recent emergence of new armed groups in the North-Central, North-West, and parts of the South. We must not allow these new threats to fester,” the president warned.
“We must be decisive and proactive. Let us smash the new snakes right in the head.”

Reaffirming his commitment to national security, Tinubu said, “We cannot allow the crisis that began in 2009 to persist any longer,” referring to the insurgency that has plagued the nation for over a decade.

In his address, the president described the decoration ceremony as a new chapter in Nigeria’s collective pursuit of peace and stability.
“This marks the beginning of our renewed effort to ensure the peace and security of all Nigerians. Each of you has been carefully selected for this critical task,” he said.

He further highlighted the central role of security in national progress:
“Security is an essential element without which everything else is rendered meaningless. There cannot be sufficient development if this fundamental aspect of human need is unmet. Our people and our nation must remain secure to enjoy the benefits of governance.”

President Tinubu’s latest appointments, made last week, represent a sweeping reorganization of Nigeria’s military hierarchy. He replaced the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, with former Chief of Army Staff Olufemi Oluyede.

Major General Waidi Shaibu was named the new Chief of Army Staff, while new leadership was also appointed for the Air Force and the Navy. The Senate confirmed all four service chiefs earlier this week.

Nigeria: FCT Police arrest 14 suspected kidnappers, rescue 23 victims
Love, mercy and forgiveness. By Abdu Rafiu
