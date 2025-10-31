Trump designates Nigeria as “country of particular concern” over killing of christians

U.S. President Donald Trump has placed Nigeria on the list of “countries of particular concern,” citing what he described as the “mass slaughter” of Christians across the nation.

In a statement shared on Truth Social on October 31, 2025, Trump warned that “Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria,” alleging that radical Islamist groups were behind widespread killings, church burnings, and mass displacement.

“Thousands of Christians are being killed. Radical Islamists are responsible for this mass slaughter,” Trump wrote. “The United States cannot stand by while such atrocities are happening in Nigeria, and numerous other countries. We stand ready, willing, and able to save our great Christian population around the world.”

Trump said he had instructed Representatives Riley Moore (R-W.Va.) and Tom Cole (R-Okla.), along with members of the House Appropriations Committee, to investigate and report on the situation.

Human rights organizations have repeatedly raised alarms about intensifying religious violence in Nigeria’s northern and central regions, where extremist groups such as Boko Haram, Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), and Fulani militant herders continue to target Christian communities.

According to Open Doors, nearly 70% of Christians killed globally for their faith last year were in Nigeria. Entire villages have been burned down, worshippers slain during church services, and thousands displaced. In June, militants attacked a bishop’s village just days after his testimony before Congress, killing over 20 people.

Mark Walker, Trump’s nominee for Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom, told Fox News Digital that an estimated 4,000 to 8,000 Christians are killed annually in Nigeria.

“This isn’t about appropriations or politics — this is about human life. We’re talking about boys and girls, about women being kidnapped and horrific things happening. All of us should raise our voices,” Walker said.

He added that he plans to collaborate with Senator Marco Rubio and the U.S. Secretary of State to strengthen U.S. advocacy for victims of religious persecution.

The White House also acknowledged a rise in anti-Christian violence across sub-Saharan Africa, warning that jihadist groups are exploiting political instability and weak borders.

Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) noted that “since 2009, over 50,000 Christians in Nigeria have been massacred,” and “over 20,000 churches and Christian schools have been destroyed.” He described the crisis as “religious genocide” and called for a stronger U.S. response.

However, Nigerian officials have dismissed the accusations of religious targeting. Information Minister Mohammed Idris told Fox News Digital that such reports are “very misleading,” insisting that both Christians and Muslims suffer from the violence. Presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga echoed the view, saying, “Christians are not targeted. We have religious harmony in our country.”

Despite the denials, attacks persist. A priest from Plateau State told reporters that many rural Christian communities live in fear, saying, “When the world stays silent, the killers return.” Agency/wire/reports