U.S. ends automatic work permit extensions for immigrants

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has introduced a new policy that ends the automatic extension of Employment Authorization Documents (EADs) for immigrants renewing their work permits in specific categories. The department said the move aligns with its commitment to strengthen national security and public safety through more comprehensive background checks.

According to the DHS, this change marks a shift toward enhanced vetting for immigrants seeking to renew their work authorization in the United States. The agency stated that the revised rule will ensure every renewal applicant undergoes thorough screening before their work permit is extended.

“Aliens who file to renew their EAD on or after Oct. 30, 2025, will no longer receive an automatic extension of their EAD,” the department announced.

“With this rule, DHS prioritizes the proper screening and vetting of aliens before extending the validity of their employment authorizations.”

The DHS noted that limited exceptions will apply, such as extensions granted by law or through a Federal Register notice related to Temporary Protected Status (TPS) employment documentation.

The department added that this policy will enable U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) to conduct more frequent and rigorous background checks, helping to deter fraud and identify individuals with potentially harmful intent before granting work authorization.

Security Over Convenience

USCIS Director Joseph Edlow emphasized that the new rule reflects a shift in focus from administrative convenience to national security.

“USCIS is placing a renewed emphasis on robust alien screening and vetting, eliminating policies the former administration implemented that prioritized aliens’ convenience ahead of Americans’ safety and security,” Edlow said.

He described the measure as a “commonsense” policy to ensure that appropriate vetting is completed before any employment authorization or documentation is renewed, reiterating that “working in the United States is a privilege, not a right.”

What Applicants Should Know

The DHS advised immigrants to file renewal applications well in advance, up to 180 days before their current EADs expire, to avoid disruptions in work authorization. The agency warned that those who delay may experience temporary lapses in their ability to work, as automatic extensions will no longer apply.

The department clarified that the new rule does not affect EADs that were automatically extended before October 30, 2025.

Recent Policy Shift Toward Digital Payments

In a related move, the U.S. government recently implemented a rule requiring applicants submitting paper-based immigration forms to make payments electronically.

Under this system, applicants may complete payments using a credit or debit card via Form G-1450 (Authorization for Credit Card Transactions) or through ACH debit transactions using Form G-1650 (Authorization for ACH Transactions).

Those filing applications online will remain unaffected, as digital payment systems are already in place. However, individuals submitting paper forms must now comply or request an exemption using Form G-1651.

This transition supports Executive Order 14247, which directs federal agencies to adopt fully electronic payment systems, streamlining government transactions and enhancing accountability.