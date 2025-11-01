Nigeria to U.S: religion-based killings are “fueled by special interests” to sow division

The Federal Government has reaffirmed that the United States remains one of Nigeria’s closest allies, despite former U.S. President Donald Trump’s designation of Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern” over alleged killings of Christians.



In a statement released on Saturday, November 1, 2025, in Abuja, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, emphasized Nigeria’s enduring diplomatic relationship with Washington.



“The U.S. has been, and we trust will always remain a close ally. The Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will maintain our laser focus and steadfast commitment to all partners who believe in genuine peace, stability, freedom, and democracy,” the statement read.



FG Acknowledges U.S. Position on Religious Freedom



The ministry noted that the Federal Government has taken due cognizance of the U.S. position on religious freedom, reaffirming its commitment to addressing violent extremism across the country.



According to the statement, the reported killings in Nigeria are “fueled by special interests” seeking to sow division and instability across West Africa and the Sahel.



“We mourn all victims of violent extremism and salute our armed forces as they continue to fight against vicious but cowardly foes,” it added.



The Ministry further emphasized that Nigeria will continue to protect all citizens, irrespective of race, creed, or religion.



“Like America, Nigeria has no option but to celebrate the diversity that is our greatest strength,” the statement said.



The government, it added, remains steadfast in its values as a “God-fearing nation built on faith, tolerance, diversity, and inclusion,” committed to the principles of the rules-based international order.



Diplomatic Context



The ministry’s response comes amid renewed U.S. pressure on Nigeria regarding religious freedom and human rights.



Trump’s remarks follow reports of violent clashes across parts of the Middle Belt and northern Nigeria, where rural Christian communities have reportedly been targeted by Islamist extremists and armed militias.



U.S. Senator Marco Rubio described the situation as “tragic and unacceptable,” noting that the United States “stands ready, willing, and able to act.”



While Nigerian authorities continue to reject claims of systemic persecution of Christians, the country remains challenged by widespread insecurity linked to terrorism, banditry, and communal violence.



Trump’s call for a congressional review of Nigeria’s situation may spark renewed diplomatic scrutiny of Africa’s largest democracy and its human rights record.



Meanwhile, the Nigerian National Assembly, led by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, has approved the creation of a special delegation to meet with U.S. lawmakers to provide clarifications and reinforce Nigeria’s position on the issue.