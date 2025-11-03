President Hassan sworn in amid Tanzania election turmoil

Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan was officially sworn in on Monday, November 3, 2025, during a tightly controlled ceremony in Dodoma, following a disputed election that ignited deadly protests after two major opposition candidates were barred from contesting.

Unlike previous inaugurations held in large, public stadiums, Monday’s event took place on government-owned grounds in the administrative capital and was restricted to invited guests only.

Tensions remained high in the commercial hub of Dar es Salaam, where three days of violent demonstrations had brought daily life to a halt. Many gas stations and grocery shops remained shuttered, streets were largely deserted, and civil servants continued to work remotely. In Dodoma, residents also stayed indoors amid a heavy security presence.

The October 29 election was marred by unrest as demonstrators flooded major cities, attempting to disrupt vote counting. The government deployed military forces to assist the police in quelling the riots. Internet connectivity across the East African nation has been sporadic since the protests began, hampering communication and travel.

Authorities have not released an official casualty figure. However, U.N. human rights spokesperson Seif Magango said from Geneva that there were “credible reports of 10 deaths” in Dar es Salaam, Shinyanga, and Morogoro.

The main opposition party, Chadema, rejected the election outcome outright, calling it fraudulent.

“These results have no basis in reality, as the truth is that no genuine election took place in Tanzania,” the party said in a statement.

Chadema’s leader, Tundu Lissu, has been in detention for several months on treason charges after advocating for electoral reforms. Another prominent opposition figure, Luhaga Mpina of the ACT-Wazalendo Party, was disqualified from running prior to the election.

Despite the unrest, several regional leaders, including the presidents of Mozambique, Zambia, Burundi, and Somalia, attended the inauguration ceremony.

Kenya’s President William Ruto called for calm, urging Tanzanians to “maintain peace and engage in dialogue to preserve national stability.” Ruto did not attend the event in person and was represented by his deputy.

The post-election turmoil has also disrupted cross-border trade. The Namanga border crossing with Kenya has been closed for nearly a week, leaving trucks carrying perishable goods stranded and agricultural produce spoiling in the heat.