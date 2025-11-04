U.S. former Vice President Dick Cheney dies at 84

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
U.S. former Vice President Dick Cheney dies at 84

The United States former Vice President Dick Cheney died.

A statement released by his family noted that:
“Richard B. Cheney, the 46th Vice President of the United States, died last night, November 3, 2025. He was 84 years old,” Cheney’s family said in a statement.

“His beloved wife of 61 years, Lynne, his daughters, Liz and Mary, and other family members were with him as he passed. The former Vice President died due to complications of pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease.”

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Morocco unemployment Drops to 13.1% Morocco unemployment Drops to 13.1%
Next Article U.S., Nigeria and Fani-Kayode’s drum of war. By Suyi Ayodele U.S., Nigeria and Fani-Kayode’s drum of war. By Suyi Ayodele
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Authoritative Link

Our commitment to accuracy, impartiality, and delivering breaking news as it happens has earned us the trust of a vast audience. Stay ahead with real-time updates on the latest events, trends.
- Advertisement -
Ad image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad
- Advertisement -
Ad image
- Advertisement -
Ad image
- Advertisement -
Ad image
- Advertisement -
Ad image
- Advertisement -
Ad image
- Advertisement -

Need HELP on Medicare

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

News Notes

error: Content is protected !!