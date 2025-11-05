Zohran Mamdani wins, becomes New York’s youngest mayor

Zohran Mamdani has been elected the next mayor of New York City, making history as the first Muslim and person of South Asian descent, and the youngest in more than a century, to hold the office.

The 34-year-old Ugandan-born democratic socialist triumphed over former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who ran as an Independent, and Republican Curtis Sliwa in Tuesday’s election, according to the Associated Press.

Mamdani’s rise marks a remarkable political ascent. Once a relatively unknown state assemblymember representing Queens, he launched his mayoral campaign last year and quickly captured national attention. He secured victory in June’s Democratic primary by 12 percentage points, emerging as one of America’s most talked-about and divisive progressive figures.

Among his key campaign pledges are plans to make city buses fare-free, freeze rent for stabilized housing, expand universal childcare, raise the minimum wage by 2030, and lower the cost of living by increasing taxes on major corporations and New York’s wealthiest 1%.

Mamdani has also promised to challenge President Trump, who has repeatedly criticized him, branding him a communist and threatening to cut off federal funding to New York City if Mamdani won.

Critics, however, have questioned Mamdani’s limited experience and the feasibility of his sweeping progressive agenda. Despite his firm rejection of antisemitism, his outspoken criticism of Israel’s government and its actions in Gaza has alienated portions of the city’s large Jewish community.

Nevertheless, his message of a fairer, more affordable New York, amplified through dynamic social media campaigns and energizing grassroots rallies, struck a chord with young and first-time voters. He earned endorsements from numerous progressive leaders, mobilized tens of thousands of volunteers, and maintained a strong double-digit lead in pre-election polls.

Young voters, in particular, were instrumental in driving record-breaking early voter turnout. Within an hour of polls closing, it was evident that Mamdani’s momentum had carried him to victory.

A Race Defined by Drama and Political Shifts

This year’s mayoral contest was one of New York City’s most turbulent in decades, filled with political comebacks, shifting alliances, and sharp ideological contrasts. Over two million ballots were cast, the highest number since 1969, according to the New York City Board of Elections.

Incumbent Mayor Eric Adams initially sought a second term despite a corruption scandal and historically low approval ratings. Following the Trump administration’s dismissal of the case against him, Adams announced a re-election bid as an independent in June, bypassing the Democratic primary that Mamdani went on to win over Cuomo.

Mamdani’s primary victory was seen as a major upset to the political establishment. Cuomo, the son of a three-term governor and a former governor himself, had hoped to stage a political comeback after resigning in 2021 amid allegations of sexual misconduct and controversy over his handling of nursing home deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic. Although he denied any wrongdoing, his reputation suffered, and he sought to rebrand himself as a centrist voice promising “effective leadership.”

After losing the Democratic primary, Cuomo re-entered the race as an independent, courting moderate voters and later receiving Adams’ endorsement when the sitting mayor dropped out in September.

That left Mamdani facing off against Cuomo and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa, a radio host and founder of the Guardian Angels street patrol group. Despite lagging behind in polls, Sliwa refused to bow out, even amid pressure from within his party, insisting on carrying his message to Election Day.

The three contenders clashed in two heated debates in October, where Mamdani and Cuomo sparred over experience and credibility, while Sliwa accused both of representing extremes.

Ultimately, Tuesday’s election represented more than a choice between candidates; it reflected a broader test of the city’s political direction and its response to national polarization.

Voter enthusiasm was evident long before Election Day: the Board of Elections reported over 735,000 early ballots cast, more than five times the early turnout in 2021.