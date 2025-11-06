U.S. drafts airstrike plans for Nigeria after Trump’s directive

A newly released report on Wednesday, November 5, revealed that the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) has submitted several operational plans to the Department of Defense, following a directive from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to craft responses aligned with President Donald Trump’s recent orders.

According to The New York Times, officials familiar with the planning said the proposals were categorized as “heavy,” “medium,” and “light,” each representing different levels of U.S. military involvement in Nigeria.

The “heavy” option involves deploying an aircraft carrier strike group to the Gulf of Guinea, supported by fighter jets or long-range bombers capable of striking militant targets deep in northern Nigeria.

Under the “medium” option, the U.S. would deploy MQ-9 Reaper and MQ-1 Predator drones to conduct precision strikes on insurgent camps, convoys, and vehicles. These operations, according to the report, would rely heavily on U.S. intelligence to ensure “precise and timely” attacks.

In contrast, the “light” option focuses on intelligence sharing, logistical assistance, and joint operations with Nigerian forces to combat Boko Haram and other Islamist groups accused of carrying out mass killings, kidnappings, and church attacks.

However, senior Pentagon officials reportedly cautioned that limited airstrikes or drone missions would not end Nigeria’s prolonged insurgency unless Washington commits to a full-scale military campaign similar to those in Iraq or Afghanistan—an approach the U.S. government is not currently pursuing.

The discussion comes amid heightened tensions following President Trump’s remarks threatening direct U.S. intervention if Nigeria fails to halt what he described as widespread attacks on Christians.

In a post on Truth Social last Saturday, Trump warned that the United States could deploy troops if the Nigerian government did not act decisively.

“If the Nigerian Government continues to allow the killing of Christians, the U.S.A. will immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria, and may very well go into that now disgraced country, ‘guns-a-blazing,’ to completely wipe out the Islamic Terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities,” he said. “I am hereby instructing our Department of War to prepare for possible action. If we attack, it will be fast, vicious, and sweet.”

Trump’s comments came just a day after he declared Nigeria a “Country of Particular Concern” over alleged religious killings, calling the situation a “mass slaughter.”

“Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria. Thousands of Christians are being killed. Radical Islamists are responsible for this mass slaughter,” Trump wrote. He added that the United States “cannot stand by while such atrocities are happening,” and directed Congressman Riley Moore and House Appropriations Chairman Tom Cole to investigate the matter.

Tinubu Responds: ‘Citizens’ Faiths Protected’

Reacting to the U.S. President’s comments, Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu dismissed claims that the country is hostile toward Christians, reaffirming the government’s commitment to religious freedom and coexistence.

“The characterisation of Nigeria as religiously intolerant does not reflect our national reality, nor does it recognise government efforts to safeguard freedom of religion and belief. Nigeria stands firmly as a democracy governed by constitutional guarantees of religious liberty,” Tinubu said in a personally signed statement on Saturday.

The President emphasized that since assuming office in 2023, his administration has maintained open engagement with both Christian and Muslim leaders while addressing nationwide security challenges.