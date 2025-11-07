Nigeria moves to modernize roads with ₦400bn infrastructure boost

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved a comprehensive package of road infrastructure projects and contract reviews valued at over ₦400 billion, marking a renewed commitment by President Bola Tinubu’s administration to modernize Nigeria’s transportation network and boost economic activity.

The announcement was made by the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, during a media briefing at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, following Thursday’s (November 6, 2025) FEC meeting presided over by President Tinubu.

Umahi disclosed that he presented 11 memos to the council, nine for the review of ongoing projects inherited from previous administrations and two for new contract awards.

“Our focus remains delivering durable road infrastructure to support economic growth and ease of movement across the federation,” he said.

Key New Approvals

Among the fresh contracts approved is Phase Two, Section Two of the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway, estimated at ₦43 billion. The project is designed to repair failed sections and complete critical underpasses and ramps on the major route linking Lagos to the southwestern states.

Another major approval is the dualisation of the Mushin–NNPC Junction–Apapa Oshodi Expressway in Lagos. The contract cost was revised from ₦11 billion to ₦19 billion, reflecting updates to the project’s design and material prices.

“We also got approval for the dualisation… due to cost differentials,” Umahi explained.

The Sokoto–Badagry Superhighway (Section Three) also received the green light. The 162.97-kilometre stretch will connect Badagry in Lagos through Ogun State to the Oyo State border at an estimated ₦3.39 billion per kilometre, forming part of a massive transnational corridor.

Revised and Legacy Projects

Several ongoing federal road projects were also reviewed to ensure better funding, design optimization, and delivery efficiency. These include:

Ilorin–Omu Aran–Egba Road (Kwara State): The 216km road will now be executed in phases. Phase One covers 31km at a cost of ₦43 billion, with subsequent phases to follow as funds become available.

East–West Road: Redesigned to improve traffic flow and pavement durability, the project retains a ₦156 billion budget for its dual carriageways and bridges.

Old Enugu–Onitsha Road: Undergoing design updates to enhance structural strength and accelerate completion timelines.

Umahi also noted that several state governments have taken over some federal road projects within their boundaries to ease the financial burden on the federal government and speed up delivery.

Regional Upgrades and Concrete Innovation

The FEC also approved a review of the Ota–Idi-Iroko Road project in Ogun State, increasing its cost from ₦38 billion to ₦52 billion due to a new rigid concrete pavement design and the addition of a new bridge.

Other key approvals include:

Jos–Turunkun–Maraban–Jama’a Road (Kaduna State): ₦30 billion for rehabilitation.

Ijebu–Ibu Ete–Egba–Owena Road (Ogun and Ondo States): ₦53 billion for reconstruction.

Umahi emphasized the government’s commitment to using concrete pavements for new projects, describing the material as more durable and cost-effective in the long term.

“We are prioritizing concrete pavement to ensure our roads last longer and serve Nigerians better,” he stated.

Background: Lagos–Calabar Coastal Road Adjustments

In September, the Federal Government revealed that additional funds had been allocated for waste excavation and design modifications along the Lagos axis of the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway.

Umahi explained that the adjustment became necessary after engineers discovered a 50-year-old refuse dump, more than 10 metres deep and spanning two kilometres, which required realigning part of the highway.

He further noted that property-related challenges, including issues surrounding Landmark Beach, also forced design changes to preserve existing infrastructure while minimizing displacement.