Power struggle emerges in Senegal’s ruling coalition as IMF Talks Stall

Senegal’s political leadership appears to be facing internal divisions as President Bassirou Diomaye Faye and his ruling party released conflicting statements over who leads the governing coalition, a dispute emerging at a critical time when the country is locked in sensitive negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The West African nation is currently seeking a new financial arrangement with the IMF after the Fund suspended a $1.8 billion support program last year. The freeze followed the government’s revelation of undisclosed debts amounting to more than $11 billion, liabilities the current administration attributes to its predecessor.

President Faye and Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko, both prominent figures in the ruling Pastef party, have publicly denied persistent rumors of a rift between them. Sonko, who remains highly influential among Senegal’s youth, had selected Faye as his replacement to run for president in the 2024 election, after he himself was barred from contesting. Following Faye’s victory, he appointed Sonko as prime minister, reinforcing the perception of unity at the top.

However, recent developments suggest growing friction within their political ranks. Disagreement over the leadership of the ruling coalition risks fueling uncertainty and potentially slowing down negotiations with the IMF.

Financial markets have already reacted. Senegal’s international bonds fell by more than three cents on Wednesday, reaching a four-month low amid mounting concerns about stalled progress with the Fund.

Over the weekend, Sonko criticized IMF negotiators, claiming they were urging Senegal to restructure its debt, a proposal he said the government would not accept. His comments triggered a sharp drop in the country’s bonds earlier this week.

An IMF spokesperson responded on Tuesday, clarifying that while discussions had covered “various options to address significant debt vulnerabilities,” any decision on restructuring remained “a sovereign choice.”

President Faye remained silent on Sonko’s remarks but announced later that same day the appointment of former Prime Minister Aminata Touré, a close ally, to head the coalition of parties that backed his presidential bid.

In contrast, the Pastef party, led by Sonko, declared it would continue to recognize Aissatou Mbodj, one of Sonko’s allies, as the rightful leader of the coalition.

The conflicting positions highlight emerging tensions within Senegal’s ruling camp, as the country faces mounting pressure to restore investor confidence and secure IMF support crucial to stabilizing its economy.