South Sudan President sacks Vice President Bol Mel

South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, dismissed Benjamin Bol Mel from his positions as vice president and deputy leader of the ruling party, according to a presidential decree broadcast on state television. The move severs ties with a man long speculated to be Kiir’s preferred successor, intensifying uncertainty within the nation’s political landscape.

In the same decree, President Kiir also removed the governor of the central bank and the head of the National Revenue Authority, both reportedly close allies of Bol Mel. Bol Mel, who was appointed as one of South Sudan’s five vice presidents in February, had been seen as a powerful figure in the administration’s inner circle.

These dismissals mark the latest in a series of abrupt leadership changes in Juba, raising fresh concerns over political stability and the potential for renewed conflict in a country still recovering from years of devastating civil war.

Bol Mel’s Fall from Grace

South Sudan, the world’s youngest nation, gained independence from Sudan in 2011 but soon fell into a brutal civil war that claimed an estimated 400,000 lives between 2013 and 2018.

President Kiir’s decree did not provide reasons for Bol Mel’s dismissal, but speculation had been mounting throughout the day after witnesses observed a visible reduction in security around Bol Mel’s residence, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

In addition to his removal from office, Kiir also stripped Bol Mel of his military rank. Bol Mel, who had been promoted to the rank of general in September, was demoted as part of the sweeping shake-up.

Bol Mel has faced multiple corruption allegations in recent years. The United States imposed sanctions on him in 2017, accusing him of embezzlement and misuse of public funds. He has never publicly responded to these accusations.

Announcing the sanctions, the U.S. Treasury Department stated that Bol Mel had served as Kiir’s “principal financial advisor.” However, Kiir’s office denied this characterization at the time.

A United Nations report released in September further alleged that companies linked to Bol Mel received approximately $1.7 billion for road construction projects that were never completed.

Political Fallout and Rising Tensions

Bol Mel’s rapid rise to the vice presidency and his perceived status as President Kiir’s favored successor reportedly triggered resistance from senior figures within South Sudan’s political and military elite.

Analysts say his dismissal could signal a deepening power struggle within the ruling establishment. The country’s political outlook remains highly uncertain, with national elections—originally scheduled for 2022 and later postponed to 2024—still in limbo.

First Vice President Riek Machar, Kiir’s main rival during the civil war, was arrested in March and charged with treason, an event that has further heightened tensions.

Armed clashes between forces loyal to Kiir and various militia groups have intensified in recent months, with observers warning that Machar’s detention and Kiir’s latest political reshuffling could fuel further instability.

As South Sudan navigates another period of political turbulence, the president’s latest moves appear aimed at consolidating power ahead of uncertain elections—potentially at the cost of renewed unrest in the fragile nation.