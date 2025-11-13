Ned Nwoko denies marrying Regina Daniels at 17, says claim is false and misleading

Senator Ned Nwoko has refuted recent claims by his wife, actress Regina Daniels, alleging that he married her when she was 17 years old, describing the assertion as “entirely untrue and misleading.”

In a statement posted on his official X (formerly Twitter) account on Wednesday, the lawmaker and businessman clarified that Regina was 21 years old at the time of their marriage, providing what he called documentary evidence to support his position.

“For clarity, during my first meeting with Regina, I asked her age, and she told me she was 21 years old. I further asked if she had any document to support this, and she presented her INEC voter’s card, which clearly shows that she was born on October 10th, 1998,” Nwoko wrote.

He added that he retained the document and decided to make it public to counter “false narratives” surrounding their marriage. Nwoko also cited an interview Regina’s mother granted the BBC shortly after the wedding, which he said corroborated the actress’s age at the time.

According to Nwoko, the marriage took place six years ago, which would make Regina 27 years old today.

“Any suggestion that I married her at 17 is false and should not be accepted by the public. The facts are verifiable and indisputable,” he stated.

The senator further urged the public to treat Regina’s recent comments “with caution and discernment,” alluding to what he described as her “current mental condition” and “abandoned rehabilitation from illegal drug addiction.”

Nwoko’s statement appears to be a direct response to social media reactions following Regina Daniels’ alleged comments about her age at the time of their marriage, a controversy that has reignited public debate over age gaps and marital consent among public figures in Nigeria.