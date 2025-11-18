Morocco extends winning streak to 18 with 4-0 win over Uganda

Morocco continued their remarkable run of form on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, recording their 18th consecutive victory with a commanding 4-0 win over Uganda in an international friendly played in Tangier.

The match served as part of the Atlas Lions’ final preparations for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which Morocco will host next month.

Uganda gifted the hosts an early lead when defender Herbert Achai inadvertently turned the ball into his own net in the fourth minute. Ismael Saibari doubled Morocco’s advantage in the 33rd minute with a composed finish.

In the second half, substitute Soufiane Rahimi converted a penalty in the 79th minute before Bilal El Khannouss, another substitute, completed the rout two minutes from time.

The victory further solidified Morocco’s place in football history, extending their record-breaking winning streak to 18 straight matches, surpassing the previous benchmark of 15 consecutive wins set by Spain between June 2008 and 2009.

Morocco will kick off their AFCON 2025 campaign against Comoros in Rabat on December 21, as they seek to capitalize on their momentum and capture the continental title on home soil.

