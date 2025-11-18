Nigeria: Federal government moves to sanction VDM and Mr. Jollof over flight altercation

The federal government announced on Monday, November 17, 2025, that it has initiated an investigation into a physical altercation onboard a United Nigeria Airlines flight involving social media influencer Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), and comedian Freedom Atsepoyi, also known as Mr. Jollof.

A video circulating on social media showed the two exchanging blows on a flight traveling from Asaba, the capital of Delta State, to Lagos, causing disruption as other passengers attempted to intervene. Both individuals were subsequently removed from the aircraft and handed over to airport security for further questioning, THISDAY reports.

Commenting on the incident, the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) confirmed that it would pursue sanctions against the duo. The agency is awaiting legal counsel and guidance on appropriate actions.

Michael Achimugu, NCAA Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, emphasized via X (formerly Twitter) that such “unruly behaviour” aboard an aircraft would not be tolerated:

“The airline should report the incident to the NCAA, and my department would forward it for legal advice and appropriate action. There is no tolerance for unruly behaviour aboard an aircraft. Both individuals will face the full strength of the law. It is even more shameful when one considers both of them partners in educating their millions of followers to avoid such conduct.

“The actions of both men put the safety of all other passengers and crew at risk. It also endangered the aircraft. The NCAA has invested significant resources in educating passengers about the dangers of unruly behaviour and its consequences. No excuse makes this acceptable.”

In a subsequent post, Achimugu confirmed that both VDM and Mr Jollof had been deboarded:

“They were deboarded. I have confirmed this,” he stated.

United Nigeria Airlines also released a statement regarding the incident, confirming that the altercation occurred during the boarding process at Asaba Airport on Monday morning. The airline said that both passengers ignored attempts to calm them and engaged in physical combat.

“In full compliance with global aviation safety protocols, our crew responded immediately and professionally to de-escalate the situation. Both passengers were deboarded without delay to ensure the safety, comfort, and security of all other passengers and crew members. They were subsequently handed over to airport security for further investigation,” said Chibuike Uloka, the airline’s Public Relations Officer.

The airline stressed that passenger safety remains its top priority and reaffirmed its zero-tolerance policy for any behaviour that compromises the wellbeing of passengers or crew.