Trump administration launches FIFA pass for world cup visitors

The Trump administration has unveiled a new fast-track program designed to facilitate international travel to the United States for next year’s World Cup.

The initiative, named “FIFA Pass,” will enable travelers who have purchased official FIFA match tickets to access expedited visa interview appointments. The program aims to ease entry for millions of visitors while maintaining the administration’s stringent approach to immigration.

President Donald Trump praised the effort, highlighting the work of federal agencies to reduce global visa wait times. “Secretary Rubio’s team at the State Department has worked tirelessly with the Department of Homeland Security to ensure that soccer fans from all around the world are properly vetted and able to come to the United States next summer easily,” he said. He added that while visa processing could previously take up to a year, more than 80% of the world now experiences wait times of 60 days or less, encouraging fans to apply early.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino welcomed the initiative, noting that the tournament is expected to attract between 6 and 7 million ticketed attendees and up to 10 million visitors across North America. He said the FIFA Pass will help ensure that legitimate fans can travel “in the best conditions.”

Next year’s World Cup will be the largest in history, featuring 104 matches hosted across the United States, Mexico, and Canada.