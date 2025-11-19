Enugu Senator, Okey Ezea, mourned

Senator Okey Ezea, representing Enugu North Senatorial District under the Labour Party (LP), has died at the age of 63.

Ezea, who won his Senate seat in the 2023 elections after defeating former Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, was the only remaining Labour Party senator from Enugu State following several defections to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The news of his death was first shared on Facebook by social media personality ‘Senator’ Chijindum Ugwuanyi, who wrote:

“Sad News. Senator Okey Ezea, representing Enugu North, is dead… Rest in Peace.”

According to Ugwuanyi, Senator Ezea passed away in the United Kingdom while receiving medical treatment, after undergoing an earlier round of care in Germany.

Reacting to the news, an elder statesman and close ally of the late senator, Chief Nkem Ossai, described his passing as a major loss to Enugu’s political landscape.

“The loss of Senator Okey Ezea is a significant blow to the political landscape of Enugu State, and his contributions will be remembered by many,” Ossai said.

Until his death, Ezea remained a steadfast member of the Labour Party, resisting pressure to defect to the ruling APC. His passing leaves a notable void in both the state’s political balance and the dynamics of the 2023 election aftermath.

Born on August 11, 1963, Senator Okey Ezea died on November 18, 2025, aged 63.