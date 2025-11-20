Four rice farmers abducted as bandits strike again in Kwara State

Barely 24 hours after a deadly assault in Eruku town, another bandit attack has been reported in Bokungi village, Edu Local Government Area of Kwara State, where four rice farmers were abducted on Wednesday evening.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident occurred between 6:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., while the victims were working on their farms.

Sources said the gunmen stormed the area and opened fire sporadically before taking the farmers hostage. Two of the victims were seized while packaging harvested rice, and moments later, another two were kidnapped from a nearby farm, bringing the total number of abductees to four.

Residents told reporters that the coordinated nature of the assault has heightened fears within the community, already reeling from recent attacks. “We cannot sleep with our two eyes closed anymore, talk less of going to our farms again,” one resident said, expressing growing anxiety over worsening insecurity in the area.

The villagers said the recurring incidents have created panic and crippled agricultural activities. They appealed to the Federal and State Governments to take decisive action to restore peace and protect farming communities along the Lafiagi–Bokungi axis.

One resident described the situation as “alarming,” adding that the attackers’ boldness suggested a well-organized operation. “We want to inform you that we are living in fear. Bandits now operate freely in broad daylight,” he said.

Police sources confirmed the abduction to THISDAY on Thursday in Ilorin. A senior officer at the Edu Divisional Police Headquarters in Lafiagi, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said security agencies have launched a coordinated effort to rescue the victims.

“We are working round the clock to ensure the rescue of the rice farmers, while the state police command has been briefed for further reinforcement,” the officer stated.

She urged residents to remain vigilant and cooperate with law enforcement by providing credible information that could lead to the arrest of the perpetrators.

As of press time, the kidnappers had not made any ransom demands, and search operations were ongoing in the surrounding forests.