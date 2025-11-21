U.S increases 2026 immigration fees, effective Jan 2026

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has announced a new schedule of immigration filing fees set to take effect on January 1, 2026, following an annual inflation adjustment required under H.R. 1.

The fee update reflects inflation recorded between July 2024 and July 2025, consistent with federal legislation mandating yearly revisions to certain immigration-related costs.

According to the agency, the adjustments are part of a mandatory annual review process introduced under H.R. 1, which directs the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to update specific immigration fees at the start of each fiscal year based on inflation trends.

USCIS stated that beginning with Fiscal Year (FY) 2026, these annual inflation-linked updates will continue in subsequent years. All applications postmarked on or after January 1, 2026, must include the new fee amounts. The agency clarified that the increases apply only to the fee categories listed in the latest announcement.

Breakdown of Adjusted Fees

The 2026 update affects several major categories, including Employment Authorization Documents (EADs), Temporary Protected Status (TPS) filings, parole-related applications, and asylum-related fees. However, USCIS noted that the asylum application fee remains stayed by a federal court order.

Asylum-Related Fees

Annual Asylum Application Fee increases from $100 to $102 , though it remains stayed by court order.

increases from , though it remains stayed by court order. Form I-765 (EAD) for initial asylum applicants rises from $550 to $560.

Parole-Related EAD Fees

Initial parole EAD increases from $550 to $560 .

increases from . Renewal or extension of parole EAD increases from $275 to $280 .

increases from . Form I-131 (Part 9) for re-parole requests rises from $275 to $280.

Temporary Protected Status (TPS) Fees

Form I-765 EAD for initial TPS applicants increases from $550 to $560 .

for initial TPS applicants increases from . TPS renewal or extension EAD increases from $275 to $280 .

increases from . Form I-821 TPS application fee increases from $500 to $510.

Fees Unchanged for 2026 Cycle

USCIS confirmed that some application fees will remain unchanged despite the inflationary review. These include:

The $100 Form I-589 Asylum Fee (initial filing).

(initial filing). The $275 renewal or extension fee for asylum-based EADs.

for asylum-based EADs. The $250 Form I-360 Special Immigrant Juvenile Fee.

The agency also stated that DHS will release an additional notice detailing the forthcoming inflation adjustment for the immigration parole fee.

USCIS Issues Compliance Warning

USCIS cautioned that any application submitted with an incorrect fee amount after January 1, 2026, will be rejected, which could delay work authorization renewals, TPS processing, or asylum filings.

The agency urged immigrants, legal representatives, and filing assistants to review the updated fee schedule carefully ahead of the effective date to avoid disruptions once the new rates are implemented.