Sudan’s paramilitary RSF agrees to three-month ceasefire

Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF) announced late Monday, November 24, 2025, that they would enter into a three-month humanitarian truce, following U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent pledge to help end the country’s prolonged conflict, which has driven millions into famine.

The declaration came weeks after the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia—collectively known as the Quad—proposed a plan for a three-month ceasefire to be followed by comprehensive peace talks. The RSF had initially accepted the plan but soon after launched drone strikes on army positions, raising doubts about its commitment to peace.

Monday’s announcement appeared to mark a unilateral ceasefire, coming just a day after Sudan’s army chief, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, rejected the Quad’s proposal and criticized the UAE’s inclusion as a mediator, accusing the Gulf nation of arming the paramilitary group.

The UAE has denied the allegations, stating that its goal is to help end the war.

“In response to international efforts, chiefly that of His Excellency U.S. President Donald Trump … I announce a humanitarian ceasefire including a cessation of hostilities for three months,” said General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, the RSF leader, in a televised speech on Monday. “We hope the Quad countries will play their role in pushing the other side to engage with this step,” he added.

The announcement comes amid heightened scrutiny of the RSF for alleged atrocities against civilians, particularly following its October takeover of al-Fashir, the capital of North Darfur. That victory consolidated the group’s control of the Darfur region, after which it reportedly intensified offensives in Kordofan, seeking broader territorial dominance.

In a speech on Sunday, General al-Burhan accused the U.S.-backed proposal of undermining the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) while legitimizing RSF control over seized territories.

“No one in Sudan will accept the presence of these rebels or for them to be part of any solution in the future,” Burhan said, denying what he claimed were U.S. allegations of Islamist influence within his administration.

Responding to Burhan’s remarks, Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, the UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation, issued a statement on Monday condemning his stance.

“In his rejection of the US Peace Plan for Sudan, and his repeated refusal to accept a ceasefire, he demonstrates consistently obstructive behavior,” she said.

The war, which erupted in April 2023 over disagreements about integrating the RSF and the national army, has killed tens of thousands of civilians and pushed Sudan to the brink of famine. The conflict has been marked by ethnically driven massacres, particularly in Darfur, prompting international accusations of genocide against the RSF.

Both Dagalo and Burhan are currently sanctioned by the United States, which has repeatedly called for an immediate cessation of hostilities and renewed peace efforts.